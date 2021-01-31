Homeopathy and Covid-19

In the Independent on Saturday’s webinar series, this week Durban homoeopath Dr Sheromani Harripershad will speak about homeopathy and the treatment of Covid-19.

Harripershad is registered with the Allied Health Professions Council of South Africa as a homeopathic doctor and runs a private practice in Sydenham offering complimentary, natural, alternative and holistic healing. She has a special interest in female and male infertility.

Harripershad will discuss how homeopathy can assist with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19. In her webinar, she stresses the need to overcome the stigma of the virus, to get tested early and to start treatment as soon as possible to boost the body’s natural ability to fight the virus.

She also emphasises the role of good doctor-patient relationships which can detect any serious forms of the illness before the patient goes into distress, and how, should hospitalisation be necessary, this can lead to better outcomes.

She gives useful advice on how to properly monitor Covid patients’ oxygenation levels and blood pressure as well as strategies for the road to full health after a Covid-19 infection.