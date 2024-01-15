Honour for Durban baby photographer

Durban photographer Karishma R Rajcomar has captured international attention and put Africa on the map, as she was recently featured in the international “Ana Brandt Holiday Magazine 2023”. Rajcomar said she felt honoured to be recognised by Ana Brandt, who is considered the world’s most recognised newborn photographer.

“Representing South Africa and the continent in this magazine is an absolute honour and a source of immense pride. Being chosen among thousands of professional photographers and award-winning counterparts globally is a testament to the uniqueness and cultural richness of our region,” said Rajcomar. “It’s not just a personal achievement, but also a celebration of the vibrant artistic community in Africa. This opportunity allows me to showcase the beauty, diversity, and creativity that our continent has to offer on an international platform. “It’s a privilege to contribute to the global conversation in the field of photography and design and to be recognised among some of the best in the world. I am deeply grateful for this chance to represent my country and continent, and it inspires me to continue pushing creative boundaries and sharing our stories with a broader audience,” she said.

Rajcomar said was driven by a passion for challenges and she eagerly embraced the opportunity presented by the magazine’s image call within moments of discovering it. “As someone with dreams of excelling in the photographic and design realm and having my work recognised globally, this international magazine image call seemed like a rare chance. “Fully aware that it wouldn’t be an easy feat, I was resolute in submitting my image, committed to putting forth my best effort as always.”

She also received an Accredited Professional Newborn Photographers International (APNPI) Certification for 2023, which is awarded to a select group of accredited professional newborn photographers based on their professionalism, training, safety, knowledge and the quality of their work. One of Karishma R Rajcomar’s newborn photographs with 2023 certification for Accredited Professional Newborn Photographers International, awarded to a select group of professional newborn photographers. “Attaining these awards and receiving international recognition is an incredibly humbling and gratifying experience. It’s a culmination of more than two decades of passion, hard work, and dedication to the craft of photography and design. “Being acknowledged on a global scale not only validates the effort I’ve put into my work, but also serves as a testament to the exceptional work that the clients of Bright Spark Studios receive,” she said.

She added: “Being the sole photographer from Africa to attain the international accreditation through APNPI is a particularly special achievement. “It reflects not only on my skills but also on the uniqueness and cultural richness of the African continent. The upcoming publication of my work in the ‘Exclusive Limited Edition 2023 Holiday Magazine’ by Ana Brandt is an absolute honour. “The selection process was formidable, involving tough competition from thousands of not only other professional photographers, but also award-winning counterparts globally, all competing to have their best images featured in this prestigious publication. Overall, this recognition fuels my passion to continue pushing creative boundaries, telling meaningful stories through my work, and contributing to the ever-evolving world of visual arts. I am grateful for the opportunities, the support of my family, clients, and peers, and the platform to share my vision with a broader audience.”