Honour mom in the Hills

The perfect place to take mom for Mother’s Day is 1000 Hills. Equidistant between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, this beautiful region offers many options to enjoy a meal, a weekend away, some retail therapy, pampering and opportunities to just be together as a family and enjoy the magnificent views.

Durban - Mother’s Day, celebrated next Sunday, is a time to honour our mothers.

One lucky mother can win a bespoke Mother’s Day package for a gorgeous stay (on Mother’s Day weekend only) in the beautiful Valley of 1000 Hills for herself, her partner and two children, courtesy of 1000 Hills Tourism Community Tourism Organisation on Mother’s Day weekend. Check out their FB and website http://www.1000hillstourism.co.za/ for details

One lucky family of four can win prizes valued at over R4 000:

One nights accommodation with breakfast, for four at Warren’s Guest House, a lovely thatched home in park-like surrounds less than 500m from the centre of Hillcrest. The winner will receive one night’s accommodation, bed and breakfast, on Saturday for two adults and two children. Address: 15 Mill Road Hillcrest (Value R2 400).

The fabulous Pot & Kettle Restaurant in Botha’s Hill is serving up a special Mother's Day plated roast lunch for two adults and two children on Sunday, May 8. Winners will need to confirm their booking on 082 905 6538. Address: 136 Old Main Road, Botha’s Hill. (Value R630);

As an extra treat for mom, the Woza Moya shop at the Hillcrest Aids Centre will give the winning mom a Midsummer Night’s Dream beautiful beaded necklace, a hand-made paper lilac hydrangea, an “I love Mom” key ring and a copy of the book

Ludwig’s Roses is donating one rose bush to the lucky winner. Established in March 1971, it has outlets around the country and offers an online shop. Ludwig’s Roses is at 6 Fraser Road, Assagay. (Value: R200 approx).

To enter, sms TIOSMothersDay followed by your full name and email address to 33528 (SMSs charged at R1.50). Competition ends on Tuesday May 3 at 9am. Terms and conditions apply.