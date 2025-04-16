Hope for future of SA rail network

There is renewed hope for the revitalisation of the country's rail network and infrastructure following the government's announcement that it will issue a Request for Proposals in August to attract private investment into the national rail network. Roelof van den Berg, CEO of Gap Infrastructure Corporation said the announcement was a critical milestone which could lead to meaningful public-private partnerships that restore rail's vital role in South Africa’s economic and social fabric.

In the past, the passenger rail network served over 2.5 million people daily, but deterioration over several years means commuters, especially those in lower-income brackets, no longer have access to this safe, affordable transport. Van den Berg said the government's latest move could have wide-reaching implications for infrastructure, connectivity, and long-term economic growth. “With this, government is sending a clear message: the door is open to innovation and shared progress, and the private sector has a critical role to play in supporting development. As for infrastructure developers, we also have an opportunity to play a key part both in developing new rail networks as the need arises, and assisting government in attracting the required investment by leveraging our experience and relationships with investors,” he said.