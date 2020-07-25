Hospitality industry hopes minister comes to the table after protests

Durban – The hospitality industry hopes to have opened an effective channel of communication with Tourism Minister Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane after this week’s protests by restaurateurs who set out tables outside their premises. “We’ve set up guidelines of communication, which is a massive leap forward in terms of previous relations,” said Duncan Heafield of the Hospitality, Entertainment and Leisure Industries Association of South Africa (Helisa). “In the past there’s been massive confusion over which minister is responsible for what portfolio. One minute the Minister of Small Business Development says restaurants will open, the Department of Tourism says cinemas may open, but it’s not in their mandate. “We’ve had to do hops, skips and jumps between ministers and eventually it all falls back to Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in terms of the Disaster Act.” Restaurateurs have said the nationwide protest organised by the Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) would, at least, bring about awareness to their plight.

In Durban’s Florida Road, this was achieved by publicity received through metro police preventing the protest, and in Hillcrest by setting up a table with a bottle of wine, “reserved for Cyril”.

“It did make the media expose our plight,” Mike Holland, owner of Next Chapter in Florida Road, told The Independent on Saturday. “I’m hopeful. At some point this has to change from a medical imposition to an economic imposition; avoid people dying of Covid-19 or dying of starvation.”

He said lockdown had cost his business three to four months’ income. He had only managed to return to doing 30% of trading since its relaxation, but had not laid off any of his staff of 48, although salaries had been cut.

Brad Ayerst at Mozambik in Hillcrest said: “The protest raised awareness. That’s the biggest point.

“A lot of people are surprised at the repercussions the restrictions have had on this industry.

“One outlet closing can mean the loss of 121 jobs.”

His staff complement had dropped from 26 to 14.

Circus Circus and Chef’s Table operations manager Ruan Steenkamp said that while the group had chosen the route of protesting online, he was not hopeful of any rapid changes.

“I think it’s going to be a while. Our sector has been hit the hardest and we’ve had the least support from the government.”

George Lithglow, from the Giorgio’s in eManzimtoti, who did participate in the protest, said he could not see the government lifting the alcohol ban because of a few restaurants.

He added that he was worried about how he would be able to continue to keep staff if things carried on the way they were.

Meanwhile, Ayerst’s prank caused some confusion, with passing motorists winding down their windows, asking if the restaurant was selling wine.

Yesterday in Cape Town, police used water cannon to disperse restaurant industry protesters who had gathered outside Parliament to hand over a petition.

Independent on Saturday