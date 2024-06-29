House and Garden expo invites you to dream

Durban — Everyone at KZN’s largest and most diverse home, garden and lifestyle expo is waiting to welcome you. Come out to play at the East Coast Radio House + Garden Show 2024 from Saturday (June 29) to July 7 at the Durban Exhibition Centre.

Every day and night for nine days, you’ll get to discover a world of fresh and fabulous takes on Creating Happy Homes… and you’ll leave with a head full of ideas and inspiration and hands full of goodies and gadgets. There are more than R300000 worth of competition prizes in cash, products and experiences; not including legendary show discounts and specials available every day. Join Plascon on a fun digital Treasure Hunt, and a chance to step out with R10 000 cash in your pocket.

Try your luck at Hirsch’s Mysterious Big Blue Box, packed with appliances, little and large. Peer into the box’s peepholes, estimate the total value, and pop your guess into the entry box. Best Clue Ever: snoop around the Hirsch’s stand to discover the goods and their prices. Then, for all our budding creatives, Cricut is giving away R100 000 worth of products when you design a custom shopping bag that everybody loves. The East Coast Radio House + Garden Show caters for dreams too. One Stop Travel has five competition prizes to transport you to other worlds, local to global, on land or sea, and three hot pairs of rugby tickets for the Castle Lager Rugby Match where SA take on Ireland in Durban on July 13.

This year’s show is big on families. It’s the holidays, so bring the children. Your kids can meet their favourite fairytale characters, play dress-up and make-believe and join other friends in a dozen different kids-only workshops. This year’s Foodie Fair is a playground of flavours from tasty newcomers to equally tasty old favourites – they’re pulling out the stops to ensure everybody’s tastebuds are tingling with about 40 hand-picked food stalls. At the heart of it is the coolest Gin Garden for crazy cocktails, craft beers and mellow tunes with a line-up of musicians ready to entertain. The Great Outdoors awaits, whether it’s as close as your garden or as far as unexplored corners of the globe, nature waves her wand.

What’s in, what’s out, what’s hot, what’s not – decor and design, quick fixes and slow burns, colours you can taste. Discover KZN Design, a handpicked collective of exciting artists, crafters and entrepreneurs, producing world-class work on our doorstep. Global also gets a big look-in. It’s all about dreaming and scheming. The East Coast Radio House + Garden Show is sponsored by Plascon with Durban Tourism. Visit www.housegardenshow.co.za or follow the show on Instagram and Facebook using @housegardenshow