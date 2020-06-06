Household and human waste can create sustainable soil nutrients

Durban - Household waste, whether it goes down the plug hole or the toilet bowl, can feed hydroponic tomatoes that will return food to your plates. The waste is processed into nitrified urine concentrate (NUC) and just needs to be added to some fertiliser and a little calcium, and it is ready to grow vegetables. Research on using household waste to grow vegetables has earned Shirly Magwaza her doctorate in horticulture at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. “More people are moving into urban areas, facing poverty,” she said, adding they also faced water scarcity, nutrient-depleted soils and pollution. “They need to generate an income. Science needs to assist them. I see huge potential in this.”

She conducted her research on vegetables grown hydroponically because, grown this way, they are not seasonal, and this averts the problem of NUC leaching into the soil.

Her choice of plant to experiment with was tomatoes because, as a safety precaution, it was considered wiser to expose NUC, through drip irrigation, on a plant with edible parts less exposed. What further research needs to work out is why NUC is deficient in calcium, she said, suggesting it could be due to urine being exposed to high temperatures when pathogens are killed.

“It’s still a long process (of research).” .

On the social front, there is work to be done in convincing people to see value in urine-extract for urban agriculture.

Some religious people don’t take to it quickly, she said. But the need to produce food in urban areas is dire and hydroponics is a solution.

Magwaza values the practical beginnings of her academic career, first attending the Lowveld Agricultural College in Mpumalanga, where she grew up.

“We would go to farms and eventually, in third year, I spent a year on a farm.”

After that she studied a BSc at North West University in Mafikeng before moving to KwaZulu-Natal.

“I plant vegetables in tunnels and provide a supermarket in Pietermaritzburg,” Magwaza said.

During the course of her research, she has applied urine-based food to her garden flowers and seen blooming results. She intends pursuing post-doctoral research.