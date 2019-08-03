Sue Martin is the only female lifeguard in Durban, but she hasn’t let that faze her. If anything, she’s thrilled to be living out her dream. Picture: Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - From banker to beach groundbreaker, Sue Martin has found her niche and is living her passion. Being the only professional female lifeguard at Durban’s central beachfront is something Martin describes as challenging.

Martin, 37, told the Independent on Saturday she found her way to lifeguarding after working as a banker for 12 years then becoming a gym instructor. A lifeguard who had been there for training asked her to join a female lifeguard programme eThekwini Municipality was running at the time because of the lack of women lifeguards.

“Out of the 50 women who I trained with, I was the only one at Central who made it through,” said Martin, adding that just one other woman, Ntobeko Ntshalitshali, also made it through the course she was on.

Martin said the programme involved highly intensive physical training, which she believed was why most women did not make it through to professional lifeguarding and remained club members who volunteered instead.

To qualify, there is a 1km run, followed by a 150m swim in a pool and another 150m swim in the sea: “We had to do torpedo, board and ski rescues; and finally had to swim 400m in less than seven minutes. It’s physically challenging.”

Martin said she had to make adjustments in her life to carry out her duties. She trains twice a day; an hour of physical training when she gets to work and another hour of swimming in the afternoon after work. “After that, I have to start cooking for my children.” The mother of two girls, Tyra, 12, and Tayleigh, 10, advised people who aspired to become lifeguards to not take it as a “job”, that it required people who were passionate about fitness and saving lives.

She told of an incident in which a woman was being assaulted in a sexual manner by a number of men in the sea. “To get to her and to get her out was hectic. As a female, I can’t say I wasn’t scared because I thought that’s something that could happen to me.”

Martin urged people to check tide boards before swimming in the ocean. She said her biggest fear was losing a child because of currents and tides.

“It’s easier to lose a child, you can swim out to them and not find them when you arrive. That is why I advise people to look at our boards, we update them every morning.”