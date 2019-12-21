The building, on the corner of Shetland and Chelmer roads, was gutted by the fire and Wessels’ brave rescue was shared widely across social media platforms.
“We were notified that there was a dog in the building. The fire was too hot where the firefighters were, so we went down a side alley. I was determined to get her out,” said Wessels.
With the help of officers from SAPS Search and Rescue, a hole was bashed through a wall and Wessels climbed through it into the building.
“As I climbed in, the dog ran up the staircase and backed up until she couldn’t go any further.
“She was very frightened and, when dogs are like that, they tend to bite, but there was no sign she wanted to bite me; she definitely wanted to get out of there,” he said.
“I went up the stairs to calm her and after coaxing her, I said ‘Come on, let’s go’ and she followed me down to the hole.”