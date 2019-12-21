How hero paramedic saved dog from a burning factory









Nikki being guided out of the burning building to waiting rescuers. Durban - “I could see the relief in her eyes.” Rescue Care paramedic Ian Wessels spoke about his rescue of a dog, Nikki, trapped in a burning shoe factory in Jacobs this week. The building, on the corner of Shetland and Chelmer roads, was gutted by the fire and Wessels’ brave rescue was shared widely across social media platforms. “We were notified that there was a dog in the building. The fire was too hot where the firefighters were, so we went down a side alley. I was determined to get her out,” said Wessels. With the help of officers from SAPS Search and Rescue, a hole was bashed through a wall and Wessels climbed through it into the building. Nikki is cooled down by a SAPS Search and Rescue officer. “As I climbed in, the dog ran up the staircase and backed up until she couldn’t go any further. “She was very frightened and, when dogs are like that, they tend to bite, but there was no sign she wanted to bite me; she definitely wanted to get out of there,” he said. “I went up the stairs to calm her and after coaxing her, I said ‘Come on, let’s go’ and she followed me down to the hole.”

As they got to the hole in the wall, the dog suddenly backed away, but Wessels caught her and pushed her through the hole.

“When we got her outside, we gave her some water as well as cooling her down. You could see the relief in her eyes,” he said.

KZN Emergency Rescue Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said people were treated for minor injuries at the scene and eThekwini Fire Department regional commander, Sibusiso Mkhulisi, said the fire, which started in the morning, was contained and extinguished by mid-afternoon.

He said they stopped the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties, while businesses and residents downwind of the blaze were asked to evacuate their premises because of the smoke.

Several roads around the fire were closed and Mkhulisi said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Owners of the premises, Jina Trading, declined to comment on the fire.

Durban south residents have raised concern over the fire in the highly industrialised area. It’s the third since 2017 when a major fire saw Durban being cloaked in smoke and ash.

Activist Desmond D’Sa said an emergency plan should have been put in place five years ago by the municipality.