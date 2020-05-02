How one top Durban restaurant still serves as a soup kitchen

Durban - A group of waiters returned to work this week, not to serve guests but to get into the kitchen and cook for hungry families. Sixteen waiters from Bellevue Cafe in Kloof, who had been sitting at home for the past five weeks of lockdown, were happy to be back working when the Independent on Saturday visited the restaurant, now operating as a soup kitchen, on Thursday. With rampant hunger apparent in communities, many of whom have had no wages since the Covid-19 lockdown, Bellevue Cafe owner, Guy Cluver, partnered with NGO Zero2Five CEO, Julika Falconer, to find a solution. His goal was to provide work for his loyal staff and to help relieve the hunger and desperation in local communities. Operating since 2014, Zero2Five has a well-established network providing feeding schemes, early childhood development education and community upliftment programmes, providing for 17000 children across KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape at their schools every weekday.

Cluver said: “Our kitchen staff had all been paid through UIF (Unemployment Insurance Fund), but that was not going to be enough for our waitrons as most rely on commissions which could not be calculated into UIF payments.

“I had been selling vouchers with 50% of that income to go directly to my waitrons, but we were looking for the next thing to do and wanted something more sustainable. We cannot simply stand by while the hunger crisis in our communities is so acute. Our team was also desperate to return to work and make a difference.”

He put out a call for assistance to local businesses and residents and the response was phenomenal.

“We raised R100 000 from (our) loyal customers in 10 days. When it was launched, we received R50 000 in the first hour. All the food is from donations and sponsors and the funding is paying our waitrons a daily wage,” said Cluver.

With the first delivery of 70 five-litre buckets of food having gone out to families on Wednesday, the kitchen was again buzzing on Thursday morning with pots boiling and lots of vegetables being chopped under the watchful eye of the head chef Brandan Huysamer.

Each family receives a bucket with a meal made from vegetables with either chicken or beef and a bucket of rice. Sixteen waitrons are working in teams of four to ensure physical distancing in the kitchen.

There was a constant stream of fruit and vegetables being brought into the main restaurant and the busy team took a quick break to speak to the Independent on Saturday.

Mpume Mhlongo said: “It’s just amazing to be back after those five weeks at home. I started on Tuesday and we are making food to help people.”

Phillip Chitsamba said: “I think the best thing is that we get to feed the kids and that makes you want to do it more and more.”

Nqobile Dlamini said: “We are like family here and I was so excited to get back. We are all happy to help our local communities and it’s been very nice to be learning in the kitchen and getting cooking experience in the restaurant.”

Thandi Mazibuko said: “I’m feeling so much better to be back at work. It was so suffocating just sitting in that space during lockdown. And now we are doing something to help other people get food.”

Falconer, whose organisation Zero2Five delivers the food, said: “During this time of lockdown, vulnerable communities around the Upper Highway area have been battling. With schools closed and school meals scrapped, these food-insecure households have struggled to provide all the meals required in their homes. Hunger, malnutrition and social distress are on the rise.”

Another partnership aiming to feed starving citizens has been formed by Gift of the Givers and Retort Food Company (Refco), who want to raise R10 million.

The food suppliers will prepare and distribute fully cooked, nutritious meals with an extended shelf-life. Some of these “heat, ready-to-eat” meals, which reduce the need for communal cooking, and mitigate infection by transference, have been distributed during the past two weeks - but the need just keeps growing.

“Each meal costs R6 for an adult serving, R5 for a child’s serving and we aim to raise more than R10m so we can provide more than 1.5 million meals over the coming weeks,” said Scott Pitman, Refco MD.

“Understandably this is an incredibly tough economic period, but the hardest hit are those who were already struggling before the lockdown. We are calling on anyone - corporates and individuals - to donate whatever they can towards this initiative so that no South African is left hungry.”

Pitman said the Gift of the Givers Foundation had proven to be an impactful and credible NPO making a difference in many people’s lives.

Gift of the Givers has partnered on the government’s Covid-19 initiative, providing emergency relief services across various sectors since the implementation of the national lockdown, including the provision of medical supplies, consumables and counselling.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers, said their toll-free lines were “flooded” with requests for food.

“The callers are from every corner of the country. The pleading is incessant, they have to feed a hungry child, a baby, or someone ill. They don’t have income, won’t be getting paid, are not collecting UIF, and probably don’t have a job to go back to. The desperation, the insurmountable grief, is heart-rending,” Sooliman said.

He said that everyone, with even a moderate means, could do something to assist. “This is a time to give until it ‘hurts’ for a fellow compatriot caught up in the harsh reality of Covid-19.”

More than R1.2m has been raised, and the first 35 000 meals delivered.