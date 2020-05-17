How to avoid the next pandemic

Durban - The number of people across the globe under lockdown exceeds the Earth’s population during World War II - and despite three-quarters of human viruses having originated in wildlife, poaching and sale of wildlife remains low on the scale of global risks. And the next pandemic could spread faster and wider if wet markets are not brought under control. That’s from Dr Nicole Benjamin-Fink, US wildlife biologist and founder of Conservation Beyond Borders, who has been involved in many anti-poaching projects in KwaZulu-Natal. Speaking to the Independent on Saturday this week, Benjamin-Fink, who constructs mathematical models which predict ecological uncertainties addressing human-wildlife conflict, predicted that the next pandemic would start in a rural area should wet markets be banned and the illegal wildlife trade go underground. She said in this scenario, a new virus would likely go undetected and would spread rapidly.

“Wildlife poaching is not sufficiently associated with embedded risks to humans and economies worldwide. We have quantified that 75% of all human viruses have originated in wildlife and yet wildlife poaching remains low on our list of global crises,” said Benjamin-Fink.

Conservation Beyond Borders was one organisation that signed the petition to the World Health Organization (WHO) to urgently address the issue of wildlife markets, which often serve as a cover for illegal wildlife trade.

“But if this pandemic and the illegal wildlife trade is not appropriately addressed, the next pandemic will break out in a rural community and will spread very quickly,” she said.

Benjamin-Fink said proper management of wet markets was needed as an urgent intervention, highlighting there are many in cities across the world, not only in China.

“At these markets, domestic and wild animals are held in close quarters under high densities and stressed conditions. Their immune systems become vulnerable and they do become sick.

“If these markets are banned, the illegal wildlife trade is likely to go underground. It will become very difficult to regulate and the conditions for the animals will remain the same. It would more likely take place in a rural setting and by the time we realise there is a new virus, the infection rate will be high.

“Regulation of wet markets needs to be stepped up. There should be trained personnel who can identify contraband from the illegal wildlife trade at these markets, as well as ensuring the animals are kept in sanitary well-managed conditions.

“People are not paying attention on how to avoid the next pandemic and this should be at the top of our discussions,” she said.

The jump of Covid-19 to humans is believed to have started with the virus in bats. In a likely scenario, a pangolin eats termites under a dead log where bats are roosting and in doing so, the pangolin picks up the virus. A poacher catches the pangolin (the virus host), takes it to the wet market and while slaughtering the pangolin, he gets a tiny drop of pangolin blood in his eye - and is infected with Covid-19.

Benjamin-Fink, who has worked extensively across southern Africa and India, said China needed to completely clamp down on illegal wildlife trade.

“The pangolin Asian population has been depleted and so the poachers’ attention has turned to another source - Africa. This is the same with tiger bones, which have become very scarce and so lion bones are being used instead,” she said, adding that sustainable wildlife-based jobs for communities in and around game reserves offered an alternative income source to community members, as opposed to getting involved in poaching to make a living,

With the lockdown, she said the extra eyes of rangers and tourists in game parks were missing, creating an easy space for poachers to operate. South African tourism generates R1.4billion a year and accounts for 1.5million jobs.

“Tourism-based revenue is not being generated which has put anti-poaching units into jeopardy because no funding is coming in.” The petition to WHO, signed by more than 330 conservation and animal welfare groups from across the world two weeks ago, highlighted that infectious diseases, which involve transmission from animals to humans (zoonotic diseases), included the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Sars coronaviruses, Ebola, HIV, bovine tuberculosis and rabies, among others.

They stated that zoonotic diseases were responsible for more than 2billion cases of human illness and over 2 million human deaths each year.