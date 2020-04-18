How to help animals in need during lockdown
For them, finances are tough even in good times, so it’s even more important that those who care, and who are able to, help them care for vulnerable animals.
Animal welfare has been declared an essential service so, if they have the means, they can still carry out their important work.
Here are some of them, and how you can help.
Pawfect Nation is trying to get food out to feeders in areas not close to supplies, or who cannot afford the food. If no provisions are made now, the animals will be left without food during this period and this is what we must avoid from happening.
If bulk food donations come in now, feeders who have made friends with residents in the townships can arrange to deliver food to those people so they can continue to feed the animals.
Pawfect Nation feeds feral and stray animals that are not in shelters, so they have asked for bags, cans or pouches of cat and dog food. If you can help, please email [email protected]
Arrangements will be made by feeders who have permits to collect donations and deliver to those who feed the animals.
Durban and Coastal SPCA, and Kloof SPCA have been hard hit because their fundraising events, thrift shops, tea gardens and charity shops have closed. If you clean your home during the shutdown, put aside unwanted goods you can donate when the lockdown is lifted.
Here are the organisations’ bank details for cash donations:
- Kloof & Highway SPCA: First National Bank Branch 221526 Acc No 50730485741. Visit kloofspca.co.za
- SPCA Durban and Coastal: First National Bank Branch 220226 Acc No 62238932893 Account name SPCA Durban. Visit spcadbn.org.za
- Animal Anti-Cruelty League: Standard Bank Acc No 051350521 Branch 042826 Visit aacl.co.za/branches-durban
- Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife: First National Bank Acc No 50770230859 Branch 221426 Visit crowkzn.co.za
- Cats of Durban: Standard Bank Acc No 056 592 523 Branch 042526 Visit https://catsofdurban.wixsite.com/catsofdurban/donate