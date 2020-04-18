How to help animals in need during lockdown

Durban - Organisations of all types are suffering enormous challenges during the Covid-19 lockdown, and those on the front line of caring for animals are particularly hard hit. For them, finances are tough even in good times, so it’s even more important that those who care, and who are able to, help them care for vulnerable animals. Animal welfare has been declared an essential service so, if they have the means, they can still carry out their important work. Here are some of them, and how you can help. Pawfect Nation is trying to get food out to feeders in areas not close to supplies, or who cannot afford the food. If no provisions are made now, the animals will be left without food during this period and this is what we must avoid from happening.

If bulk food donations come in now, feeders who have made friends with residents in the townships can arrange to deliver food to those people so they can continue to feed the animals.

Pawfect Nation feeds feral and stray animals that are not in shelters, so they have asked for bags, cans or pouches of cat and dog food. If you can help, please email [email protected]

Arrangements will be made by feeders who have permits to collect donations and deliver to those who feed the animals.

Durban and Coastal SPCA, and Kloof SPCA have been hard hit because their fundraising events, thrift shops, tea gardens and charity shops have closed. If you clean your home during the shutdown, put aside unwanted goods you can donate when the lockdown is lifted.

Here are the organisations’ bank details for cash donations: