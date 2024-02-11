How you can show real love

Durban — Homeless animals need a lot of love. Here are some ways you can help.

Scottburgh-based NPO 4 Paws and a Tale Rescue has been inundated with animals in need of food, shelter, and medication, with many pet owners unable to keep up with the rising cost of living. To ease the burden, the team of volunteers is calling for any donations, either pet-related or monetary, as every little bit helps. “The economic challenges facing South Africans are being felt in all sectors, with our most vulnerable animals feeling the effects,” explained Nicky Koekemoer of 4 Paws and a Tale Rescue. “The last few months we’ve noted a spike in the number of homeless and abandoned dogs and cats as pet owners cannot afford to feed and care for their animals. This is compounded by dwindling resources as our donor pool decreases amid rising living expenses. We’re calling for people to consider showing their love for animals this Valentine’s Day with donations of any kind.”

FIVE WAYS YOU CAN HELP: Donate second-hand goods for re-sale A significant portion of daily running costs to help vulnerable animals comes from sales generated by the organisation’s Tale End Charity Shop in Thira Village, just off the main road, 142 Scott Street, in Scottburgh. Any donations of quality, second-hand goods are re-sold to pay for food, medication and care for vulnerable animals. Donations can be dropped off at the shop or at Seadoone Vet in eManzimtoti.

Buy second-hand goods Support 4 Paws and a Tale Rescue by visiting the Tale End Charity Shop for gently used furniture, books, clothing, crockery, and more. It’s also a much more sustainable consumer practice. There are some great antique finds to be unearthed here. Opening times are 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 12pm every Saturday. Donate towards animal care

Part of the services rendered by 4 Paws and a Tale Rescue includes an animal shelter at Nicky’s farm. This means there is always a need for: • Dry food and tins of dog and cat food; • Blankets, old towels, linen and kennels for a much more comfortable sleeping area and to provide shelter on sunny and rainy days for stray and township dogs;

• Flea and tick medication. Adopt a pet Many wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption, either in foster homes or forever homes. Every animal deserves a loving family, and you could make this a reality for a deserving pet. Contact Nicky on 084 626 5508 or [email protected]

Donate some cash Instead of flowers and chocolates, consider helping animals in need this Valentine’s Day! Financial contributions will go towards medical and food bills, petrol and airtime used for home visits, as well as vaccinations.