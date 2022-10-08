Human composting legalised in California

The process involves placing human remains in a steel box with biodegradable materials, which help the body naturally decompose. That produces soil, which is given to family members, who can spread it or use it to grow plants.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law a bill that will allow human composting.

The remains can only be given to the family and may not be sold

California is the fifth state to legalise the practice, following Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. The law will go into effect in 2027.

Conventional burials put high amounts of embalming fluid, steel and concrete into the ground. Allowing bodies to decompose and return their nutrients to the organic cycle is a more environmentally conscious option.