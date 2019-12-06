DURBAN - The shocking discovery of a human skull and bones was made in a water reservoir in Verulam late on Friday.

Reaction Unit South Africa released a statement saying the skeletal remains were discovered in a reservoir on Madrona Drive in Trenance, Verulam

“Reaction Unit South Africa was informed of the incident after employees at the reservoir made the discovery while testing water levels. Upon arrival the Verulam SAPS and SAPS Search and Rescue were in attendance. A human skull and bones were retrieved by divers,” said the statement.

Apparently workers from eThekwini Water were adding chlorine to the reservoir when they noticed the bones.

Verulam SAPS and SAPS Search and Rescue were called to the scene and police divers retrieved the remains from a depth of five metres. An inquest docket has been opened.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Mandla Nsele confirmed the discovery of the skeletal remains.

“Human remains of an unknown person was found in one of the two compartments of a water reservoir in Verulam today. The discovery was made by a municipal official during a routine inspection of the reservoir, who immediately shut down the water compartment of the reservoir which was affected,” said Nsele.

He further confirmed that the remains were removed from the reservoir compartment.

“The municipality has since taken a decision to flush out the water in the affected compartment as a precautionary measure to ensure water safety. Furthermore, the Municipality will treat the compartment with chemicals to ensure that the water quality is not compromised moving forward.

"At this stage it is not clear how these human remains got into the reservoir compartment. The matter has been reported to SAPS for thorough investigation. The preliminary investigation has shown that the reservoir shutter doors were broken into,” said Nsele, adding that the municipality monitors water quality daily and has found no problem with water quality in the other compartment.

During the shutdown of the reservoir compartment, the water supply to the following areas is expected to be affected:

Madrona Drive, Trenance Park, Tea Estate, Buffelsdraai, Valley view drive, Hilltop road and upper Amaoti.

The municipality will dispatch water tankers to the affected areas to supply water.

"The municipality would like to assure residents that the water quality is being monitored very closely and the water is safe for consumption. Regular updates will be provided to the public on an ongoing basis,” said Nsele.