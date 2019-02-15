DURBAN - A search is on for a six-year-old girl who has been washed down the Mlazi River while swimming with friends. "A police helicopter, fire and rescue and our guys are all there," said Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care. "It would appear that four children were playing in the river and one child - a little girl - got into trouble in the water and was swept down the river.

"SAPS Airwing airlifted SAPS divers to the scene to assist the fire department as well as Metro Police search and rescue personnel," he said. "Police divers have entered the river and are searching for her."

The children were swimming in the river between H and J section in Umlazi.

The only sign so far of the little girl is her neatly folded set of clothes placed on a rock at the side of the river, before she got into the water.