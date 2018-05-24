Omesh Ramnarain has been convicted of two counts of culpable homicide for the deaths of two cyclists on the M4 in 2016.

Durban - "The bible says that we must forgive those who hurt us. Mr Ramnarain, I am perfectly willing to spend eternity in hell if I have to, but I will never forgive you for taking my son's life."

Lee Dwyer did not mince her words in her victim impact statement that she, between tears, read out to a packed court room in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday morning.



As she directed her salvo of words at Omesh Ramnarain, convicted on two counts of culpable homicide for the deaths of cyclists Jarred Dwyer and Richard da Silva, he cried into his hands, as did his mother seated behind him.

Ramnarain is waiting to hear his sentence for the deaths of Dwyer and da Silva, whom he knocked down in February 2016 on the M4 freeway.

Da Silva's wife Sonja, also spoke, saying the death of her partner of 26 years was a "nightmare" she could not wake up from.

Ramnarain later took the stand and apologised to the families, and asked for their forgiveness.

"I am very sorry. I hope you can find it in your hearts to forgive me," he said.

The Independent on Saturday