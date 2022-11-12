iHeart Market moves to Ballito

Sugar Rush Park is a hive of family-friendly activities and an activity hub for a network of biking, running or walking trails. It also has a restaurant, a kids’ play area, mini-train, the Ndlondlo reptile park, the Jump Park, the Tree Trails obstacle course and a Park Run every Saturday morning.

In addition to the regular market on the first Saturday of every month, the festive season sees additional markets on December 10 and 17 from 8.30am to 2pm.

Market owner Anna Savage said: “We have an obligation to provide the best sales opportunity for our traders and at the same time create a relaxed, fun day out for everyone. We have made a bold decision to move to Ballito, as we needed to find a venue that could provide us with a long-term lease, and a vibrant, well-kept venue that has additional family-friendly activities that our customers can enjoy.

“We have found the perfect venue at Sugar Rush Park. We realise this move is a big jump of location and that it may be far for some of our regular customers. But we can guarantee a great day out to those who can travel north, and take advantage of the other activities available.”