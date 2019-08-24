Chef de Partie Evashin Naidoo. Picture: Zanele Zulu (ANA)

Durban - Being deaf has never held Evashin Naidoo back and, at 21 years old, he has just been named Chef de Partie, a first in the country for a deaf person. Naidoo has been promoted to Chef de Partie, at the Garden Court Marine Parade hotel, where he is responsible for managing a team of assistant chefs - who prepare breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets.

General manager at Garden Court, Nomfundo Nzama, speaks very highly of Naidoo’s performance. She said he deserved the promotion because of his dedication and hard work. “His performance is exceptional, even in comparison to other chefs, who do not have hearing impairments,” said Nzama.

She said she was confident Naidoo had what it took to climb up the ladder to executive chef.

She explained that Chef de Partie put Naidoo as third in command in the kitchen: “There is the sous chef right at the top, followed by the executive chef and then Chef de Partie.”

Naidoo was born with the hearing impairment and was unable to speak until he was five years old. He said he learnt easy words such as “mom” and “dad” at the age of five years and five months.

He said growing up, he didn’t have any dreams and aspirations. He would, however, follow his mom in the kitchen every day.

“I picked up a lot from her and that is where my passion for cooking came from,” Naidoo said.

He said he didn’t experience many challenges in the kitchen with the hearing staff, as long as they did not speak fast when speaking to him.

“The only challenge is that sometimes they don’t catch certain words I say. Otherwise I can speak very well and I can hear well, with the help of my hearing aids.”

Naidoo prepares Mexican, Italian and English cuisines. He said Indian cuisine was his speciality, with mutton breyani being his favourite dish to prepare. When he’s not busy in the kitchen, Naidoo enjoys music, watching Indian movies and cooking for his family.