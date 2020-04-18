In just seven days, locked down authors produce Lockdown

Durban - In seven days during lockdown, 17 isolated South African authors worked together to create a book that offers piercing and insightful commentary on the unprecedented times of the virus. Called Lockdown, The Corona Chronicles, the authors capture the mood of panic and pandemonium in the wake of the pandemic, which is changing the world as we know it. It features contributions from Prof Phumla Dineo Gqola, Eva Mazza, Lindiwe Hani, Ben Trovato, Tracy Going, Steven Boykie Sidley and Prof Ismail Lagardien, among others. Cape Town-based speaker, journalist, publisher and author Melinda Ferguson pulled the book together in an astonishingly short period of time. “Seven days was absolutely insane,” she said. “But the important thing is, we’re trying, everyone is trying.

“I had an amazing year planned. I had left Jacana to join NB Publishers. It was a big stable. I had my own imprint and plans for the year. Everything was going swimmingly, and then lockdown was announced.

“My entire world fell apart within a few hours. My first book, Sex & Lies Declassified, was now trapped in a warehouse. It was disastrous for publishing. I lay in my pyjamas and licked my wounds for two days and then I ‘Winston Churchilled’ myself up. I got out of bed,” she said.

And then she looked on the bright side. A recovering addict, she compared lockdown to the situation she was in 20 years ago. “I was once really screwed, had nothing and was homeless. Actually, this is not really bad. I’m clean, sober and have my life. So I told myself not to play the pity-victim s**t.”

It was Dineo Gqola, who won the 2016 Alan Paton Award for her novel Rape, A South African Nightmare, who planted the seed of the book.

“In a WhatsApp group, Phumla casually typed that maybe one day we should do a coronavirus book. I thought we have to do a book. It’s the only thing that can be done. So two days before lockdown, I challenged the group with a seven-day deadline – all 17 authors all said yes.”

The stories take in a fabulous array of responses to the virus. “The authors wrote whatever they wanted to write. Everyone wrote to their strengths,” she said.

“Lindiwe Hani wrote about being a recovering addict and the spirit of her father coming towards her, which was amazing. Helena Kriel did an eco-environmental awareness piece.

“Ben Trovato, as the most un-PC person I know, had some hilarious digs at stockpiling and the regulations themselves.”

Her own piece starts with the line “Darling, you have to buy some suicide pills, not toilet paper”.

“It’s about connecting through isolation and a common consciousness in a dystopian time,” she said.

Eva Mazza looks at the privilege that saw people going skiing and bringing the virus back to South Africa, while Letshego Zulu gives personal insights into creating a stress-free home, and Sam Cowen asks why it’s so difficult for some people to understand why jogging and dog-walking are forbidden.

Not only is it one of the fastest books put together, but one of the cheapest, she said, priced at R77 on Kobo and R100 on Amazon.

And yes, it will go to print, and just as lockdown has been extended, Lockdown 2 is already in the pipeline.