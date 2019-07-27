File picture: Pixabay

Durban - Four Inanda-based police officers and a security guard, accused of assaulting two people and extorting money from them during an “investigation” into the circumstances around a trailer in Springfield, appeared briefly in the Durban Magistrate’s Court yesterday. The five laughed and smiled as they spoke to supporters in the public gallery while they waited in the dock to appear before Magistrate Vanitha Amru.

She ordered them to return to the holding cells at Durban North police station pending an identity parade and postponed their case until Friday.

Policemen Lethuxolo Zulu, 38, Bongani Nzama, 29, and Emmanuel Dlamini, 26, policewoman Nelisiwe Khuzwayo, 29, and security guard Mhlonipheni Mdlalose, 19, face charges of kidnapping, pointing a firearm, theft of a cellphone, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, corruption, extortion and attempted murder.

Sandile Xaba, for the State, told the court there were other suspects.

Announcing their arrest last week, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that on Wednesday night, two victims were kidnapped at gunpoint and forced into a car in Inanda Road, Springfield.

“They were taken to a truck yard on Peters Road where the suspects demanded an amount of R50000 from the victims. They were severely assaulted after they failed to produce the money. One of the victims was released and instructed to raise the cash,” said Gwala.

“Fortunately, the victim who was released, contacted Greenwood Park police station, who immediately responded,” said Gwala.

“The victim pointed out where the second victim was being held. Both victims were taken to hospital.”

Gwala said the arrest of the suspects served as a warning to those who were engaging in criminal activities and hiding behind the SAPS badge, that “their time is near”.

“Disciplinary investigations will be initiated to investigate the conduct of the suspects and they can be dismissed from the SAPS before the criminal investigations are finalised,” Gwala said.