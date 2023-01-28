Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

India Republic Day honoured

Peace activist, and granddaughter of India independence icon Mahatma Gandhi, Ela Gandhi, left, lights the ceremonial candle ahead of the India Republic Day celebration at the Gujarati Hindu Sanskruti Kendra Hall in Greyville. Also marking the celebration are Zulu royal and politician Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi along with hosts Indian consul-general Thelma John David, right, and her husband, Sandeep. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/Africa News Agency (ANA)

Peace activist, and granddaughter of India independence icon Mahatma Gandhi, Ela Gandhi, left, lights the ceremonial candle ahead of the India Republic Day celebration at the Gujarati Hindu Sanskruti Kendra Hall in Greyville. Also marking the celebration are Zulu royal and politician Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi along with hosts Indian consul-general Thelma John David, right, and her husband, Sandeep. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/Africa News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

ANNIVERSARY

Peace activist, former politician and granddaughter of India independence icon Mahatma Gandhi, Ela Gandhi, lit a ceremonial candle ahead of the India Republic Day celebration at the Gujarati Hindu Sanskruti Kendra Hall in Greyville, Durban, this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

She was joined by Zulu royal and politician, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, along with hosts, Indian consul-general Thelma John David and her husband, Sandeep.

Traditional dancer Shri Manesh Maharaj performs a Kathak dance at the 74th India Republic Day celebration. Picture: SHELLEY KJONSTAD/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Coinciding with the anniversary of the day that the Constitution of India came into effect 74 years ago, is the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and South Africa 30 years ago.

Traditional Indian performances that accompanied the ceremony included Shanese Naicker, performing a Kuchipudi item, and Shri Manesh Maharaj, performing a Kathak dance.

The Independent on Saturday

Traditional dancer Shanese Naicker performs a Kuchipudi item at the 74th India Republic Day celebration. Picture: SHELLEY KJONSTAD/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Related Topics:

ceremonyDurbanIndiaMahatma Gandhi2023Heritage

Share