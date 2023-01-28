India Republic Day honoured

Peace activist, former politician and granddaughter of India independence icon Mahatma Gandhi, Ela Gandhi, lit a ceremonial candle ahead of the India Republic Day celebration at the Gujarati Hindu Sanskruti Kendra Hall in Greyville, Durban, this week.

She was joined by Zulu royal and politician, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, along with hosts, Indian consul-general Thelma John David and her husband, Sandeep.

Traditional dancer Shri Manesh Maharaj performs a Kathak dance at the 74th India Republic Day celebration. Picture: SHELLEY KJONSTAD/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Coinciding with the anniversary of the day that the Constitution of India came into effect 74 years ago, is the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and South Africa 30 years ago.

Traditional Indian performances that accompanied the ceremony included Shanese Naicker, performing a Kuchipudi item, and Shri Manesh Maharaj, performing a Kathak dance.