Inking away baldness

Durban - Tattooing is moving on to giving “hair” to bald heads, bringing hope to many who suffer low self-esteem due to hair loss. The trend of drawing stubble on scalps has taken uMhlanga tattoo artist Malcolm “Munny” Hilton to wearing white collar clothes and spending long, quiet hours focusing on his work rather than being “informal, in baggies and barefoot”. “It’s a new procedure. It’s been relatively unknown but is gaining traction,” he said. Before scalp micropigmentation treatment. “It’s probably the pinnacle of my art career,” said Hilton. “You concentrate so hard. It’s very delicate work. It’s so much more detailed. It takes 12 to 15 hours for a head. Three to four hour sessions, sometimes over a couple of weeks.

“It’s a nice change from the tattoo shop vibe. It’s a different clientele. You are helping people so much and they are so appreciative.”

After scalp micropigmentation treatment.

Men who are not bald don’t appreciate what they are going through, Hilton said.

“Going bald can have such a huge psychological impact. A lot of clients wear caps their whole lives. They are never off when they are in public. They are so conscious of being bald, so it’s a big thing. Your hair is a big part of you.”

Hilton said he started in what is known as scalp micropigmentation when a surgeon who had been in a car accident, had gone bald and asked him to do cosmetic work on his head.

“Then I got more requests. I saw it becoming a thing.”

He now travels regularly between Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg to ply his craft.

Wayne Handel, 50, of Johannesburg, said Hilton’s work on his head had upped his self esteem.

He had started going bald at the age of 26 and always wore a cap wherever he went.

“Losing one’s hair from a young age messes with your self-esteem. I didn’t enjoy going bald.”

Handel said that between five to seven years ago he looked into options such as laser treatment and hair transplant. Then he met one of Hilton’s clients who recommended he “go for it”.

“People just assume it (the tattooed stubbles) are just hair. It has improved my self-esteem a lot. Hair is not everything in the world. It doesn’t solve all the world’s problems but it has taken one issue away. I now feel a lot more comfortable.”

uMhlanga clinical psychologist Michael Theron said hair loss was perceived by many men to be a sign of ageing and a subsequent loss of virility, although science will say otherwise because there are multiple reasons for hair loss, including genetics and stress.

“Many people believe hair loss is a result of a lack of testosterone, thus a less virile, manly man. For some men this can lead to depression and anxiety as they feel they will be less ‘attractive’.

“Society has long conditioned us to believe that ‘real’ men have a healthy head of hair and this is further endorsed through advertising and media. If one looks at the leading men in Hollywood for example, the vast majority have a full head of hair, and this serves to further perpetuate the belief that hair loss is an indication of a ‘lesser man'.”

Hilton, 52, started out as a tattoo artist after studying graphic design and travelling the world.

“I saw tattooing was quite a cool art form. Before that I was old school and thought they were for ’scumbags and sailors’,” he said, adding that he was even the artist for some of his own tattoos.

He enjoys Polynesian type artwork “but with an African flavour because we’re not in Polynesia”.

