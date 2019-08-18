Heart and double-lung organ recipient, Matthew Legemaate straps on his Seatbelt ICE Pouch, which contains information for emergency personnel. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo (ANA)

Durban - A new alert for paramedics and emergency personnel at the scene of an accident could become a lifesaver on KwaZulu-Natal’s roads. And 21-year-old Matthew Legemaate, who is still doing well after a mammoth heart and double lung operation nearly two years ago, has put his weight behind the Seatbelt ICE (In Case of Emergency) Pouch, as part of his Organ Donor Month campaign, through his Hero 777 organisation.

August is national Organ Donor month.

Legemaate underwent his first open heart surgery when he was 36 hours old and, throughout his childhood and teenage years, contended with ongoing surgeries as he waited for a possible heart and double lung transplant. By his late teens, he was on permanent oxygen and struggled to get through the day.

His moment for another chance at life came in October 2017, when his transplant operation for both a new heart and lungs was carried out. The operation was extremely complicated and doctors gave him a slim chance of survival.

But Matthew recovered well and started the Hero 777 organisation, as a teen, to raise awareness of organ donation.

He said this week that his Organ Donor Month giveaway of the ICE pouches was an effort to help others to survive.

The pouches, which are strapped to a car seatbelt (whether driver or passenger), contain a photograph and relevant medical and next of kin details. The front of the pouch can also highlight any medical information, such as diabetes, haemophilia, an allergy, or, alternatively, a special needs condition such as deaf, blind, autistic or similar. A paramedic can check the photograph with the patient.

Now 21 years old, Matthew has got his driver’s licence - which was high on his wish list before his transplant.

Having completed the Tsogo Sun Amashova Durban Classic Race 35km ride last year, Matthew is training for the 65km route for this year’s Amashova cycle race.

“I train five times a week and am reasonably fit. I can eat almost anything, except grapefruit because that affects my anti-rejection medicine,” he said, adding that he would always be on a regime of medicines. He has also started studying photography under well-known photographer Robbie Aspeling.

“For my 21st birthday, I asked my parents for a good camera. I have a passion for photography. Wildlife is my favourite, but I also want to build up a business and enjoy doing sports, family and modelling portfolios.”

He confirmed that his organisation had registered 28000 new donors, but that he was still aiming for his goal of registering 50000 donors.

His mother, Janet, who has always worked alongside him to raise awareness, said their family’s lives had changed since the transplant operation.

“We still have doctor visits, but now we can go away without having to make sure we are going to be close to a hospital. That constant worry has gone. Only 1% of people pass away in circumstances which make organ donation a possibility. We are so incredibly grateful,” said Janet.

Kaylee Jacobs, who developed the pouches under her company Just Breathe, based in New Germany, said she did so for her three-year-old son, who is autistic.

With a background in the medical industry, Jacobs, a single mom, said: “I follow a few pages in the US and a woman, who has a deaf child, was using a seatbelt pouch. The outside of my son’s pouch highlights he is ‘autistic, non-verbal and at risk of wandering’.

Having launched her new product three months ago, she said she had been meeting emergency response companies so they would become aware of the new pouches.

“The feedback has been very positive. So often they (paramedics) get to a scene and the patient’s phone is locked and they can’t get vital information. I have my blood group and that I am an organ donor on the front of my pouch,” she said, adding that theft at accident scenes could also leave unconscious patients at risk. The pouch is easily attached and removed from the seatbelt.

To enter the competition to win a Seatbelt ICE Pouch, go to the Hero 777 Facebook page or for more information on the pouch, go to www.justbreatheweightedblankets.co.za or email [email protected]