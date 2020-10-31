Insight into Gandhi's wisdom

Durban - Tomorrow’s Durban Book Fair at Mitchell Park will have a special guest – Ela Gandhi, who will be in conversation with Kiru Naidoo from noon. They will discuss the book about her grandfather, Mohandas "Mahatma" Gandhi, Gandhi Now – Blessed are the peacemakers and sustainers of life.

It’s a collection of the papers given by more than a dozen international speakers who attended a conference, convened by Good Governance Africa (GGA) with Ela Gandhi in October last year, at the Phoenix ashram in Durban that Mohandas and his wife Kasturba founded in 1904.

The book includes photographs from the Gandhi family archives, as well as a chapter of prayers containing the Mahatma’s innermost beliefs and interpretation of the Gita, as well as a keynote by Dr Gandhi.

One of the Durban Book Fair organisers, Kiru Naidoo, said that when academics and activists gathered together in Durban last year to celebrate the Gandhis, little did they realise that within months a global pandemic would change the world forever, breathing new life into the teachings and lived practices of Kasturba and the Mahatma.

“Covid-19 has upended a world order that was already in deep distress, exposing the harsh reality of a global village wrecked by inequality, violence, abuse and neglect. The social and economic consequences of the pandemic have forced people to turn inward, seeking support from their own communities and (re)learning in the process the value of self-sufficiency and one’s place in a local community relative to a greater universal good.