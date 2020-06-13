IOS helps grateful gran's paperchase

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Gillitts resident Renette van der Merwe has carefully collected a newspaper - either a daily or a weekend paper - on each of her two grandchildren’s birthdays. When they turn 21, she will hand over the history surrounding their lives as they grew up. But on her grandson Callan’s sixth birthday on May 15 during lockdown, she suddenly realised she and her husband, Chris, had missed getting the paper on her granddaughter Lyla’s second birthday in August last year. Bringing out her pile of Independent Newspapers, which are carefully marked and stored in a bag, including “do not use for the dogs” in large black koki pen, Van der Merwe said: “I was adding Callan’s newspaper to my collection on his sixth birthday, when I suddenly realised that I didn’t have a copy for August 31, which was Lyla’s second birthday. “I thought, how am I going to explain this to her? My mom taught us to never give up, so I was determined to try to track down a copy of the paper.”

Working out that August 31 was on a Saturday, she left a message on the Independent on Saturday’s Facebook page.

One copy of each of Independent Media’s papers is kept for the archives, and finding a spare copy of any paper was never going to be easy.

But IOS content editor, Frank Chemaly, who saw the Facebook message, started his own hunt around the office.

“I had a dig through the papers and, right at the bottom of a pile of papers, the last paper in the pile, I came across the edition our reader was looking for, Saturday, August 31, 2019,” said Chemaly.

In the meanwhile, Van der Merwe’s father had died of a stroke in Johannesburg and she had to travel upcountry for the funeral last week.

This week, the “missing” newspaper was delivered to her, also signed by our editor, Mazwi Xaba, wishing little Lyla a happy birthday for the day she turns 21.

Sending thanks to Frank Chemaly, Van der Merwe said: “In this lockdown scenario with all the stress, it’s amazing how someone’s kindness can be so significant.”

She added that Chris would make sure he was out early to buy today’s paper to add to the collection as a "special edition”.