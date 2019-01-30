Durban - Sibo Masondo was born deaf and has never heard laughter - but loves watching his audience laugh. The 24-year-old mime artist and comic was at a recent Talk Sign Day breakfast held on Durban’s beachfront, part of a campaign that encourages the public to learn sign language.

Masondo has mastered expression to communicate with the world, but it is his sheer love of life which shines through from the moment he arrives.

Signing through an interpreter, Masondo said he started at Indaleni School for the Deaf in Pietermaritzburg when he was 3 years old. When he and his mother moved to Durban, he attended Fulton School for the Deaf.

He has always loved performing.

“I’ve studied mime and masks, acting and dance. But I really enjoy making people laugh; so I combine mime and comedy.

“Laughter really is the best medicine. I think when you are able to make someone laugh, you are giving them hope,” he said.

While he has performed in France, he enjoys visiting local schools and is involved in educational theatre. He also performs at birthday parties, events and does street theatre.

He attributes his can-do attitude to his mother.

“She helped me so much to be positive while I was growing up. I got so much support from her. I love my mom a lot. She is a domestic worker and sometimes I go to work with her just to help.

“I also often go down to North Beach and entertain the kids and have pictures taken with them.

“My message to young people is that if they want to act or perform, they cannot be shy - you must just go for your dream,” he said.

With Talk Sign Day to be held on Friday, March 8, Masondo said he was looking forward to the day when sign language would be recognised as South Africa’s 12th official language.

“I would really love that.”

Mime artist Sibo Masondo. Picture: Tanya Waterworth





Also at the breakfast was former Constitutional Court Justice Zak Yacoob, who also said that sign language should become the country’s next official language - something he had long fought for.

“Sign language is a language on its own and by recognising it as it an official language, we would be recognising deaf people. It would also serve to encourage people to learn sign language,” he said.

KZN Blind and Deaf Society director Shamila Surjoo also underlined the need for sign language to be recognised.

“It would mean inclusiveness for deaf people and it would mean that the community at large would learn to communicate with them.”

Surjoo has worked tirelessly with regard for the need for the public to learn sign language, particularly in places such as hospitals, banks, shops and restaurants, where deaf people have to communicate.

She pointed out that a deaf person could not read lips if a person spoke too quickly; so sign language was their primary means of communication.

“Why should they have to learn harder to read a person’s lips when we able people can do the learning and sign to make their lives a little easier?” she asked.

To support the Talk Sign campaign, stickers can be ordered from the KZN Blind and Deaf Society. For more information, visit: www.bdskzn.org.za or www.facebook.com/bdskzn