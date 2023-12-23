It’s a busy holiday time

MARKETS Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (Saturday, December 23) The Sandy Elle Band is on stage to drum up the vibes. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli to food and crafts. Also open on December 30 and 31. Space for the whole family (pets included) to spend time together. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm.

I heart Market: (Saturday December 23) Shop for festive season decorations and gifts from an array of hand-crafted goods, including jewellery, accessories, leather items, ceramics, visual art, home decor, plants, clothing, condiments, cured meats, a selection of bakery items, plus a range of food truck eats. At Northlands Primary School, 20 Gleneagles Drive, Durban North. From 9am to 2pm Email [email protected] Musgrave Market: (Saturday December 23) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (Saturday December 23) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and more. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430.

Buzz Market: (Saturday December 23) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (Saturday and Sunday, December 23 and 24) More than 150 traders for fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (Saturday and Sunday December 23 and 24) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (Sunday December 24) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (Sunday December 24) Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce from 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. No charge to sell or to enter and traders are welcome. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000

SHOWS The Globe, Suncoast: (December 21-23) Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic, the music spectacular. Doors open 7pm. Tickets from R175 to R375 at ticketpros. Rhumbelow Theatre Film Club: Divine Secrets of the Yaya Sisterhood on December 27 at 6.30pm and the Royal Ballet’s The Nutcracker on December 29 and 30 at 6.30pm and December 31 at 2pm. Tickets from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected], or for more info visit http://events.durbantheatre.com/

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (Saturday December 23) KickstArt’s annual family panto is directed by Steven Stead who works his magic on Aladdin. Starring Daniel Anderson as Aladdin, with Blessing Xaba as his long-suffering mother, Widow Twankey, and Iain Robinson as the dastardly wizard, Abanazar. Others include Georgina Mabbett-Kelly as Princess Jasmine, Mthokozisi Zulu as Wishee Washee, Rory Booth as Genie of the Ring and Belinda Henwood as Dar Ling. Performances at 2.30pm from Tuesday to Friday, 11am and 3.30pm on Saturday. Tickets range from R150 to R265. Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert in their new musical comedy Mr & Mrs Normal at the Rhumbelow at Northlands Bowling Club which opened on Tuesday and runs until December 31. Rhumbelow Northlands: (Saturday and Sunday December 23 and 24) Mr & Mrs Normal featuring Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert in their newest comedy serving an all-you-can-eat comedy buffet with a musical smorgasbord to cater for all theatrical tastes. Saturday show at 7.30pm, Sunday at 8.30pm. Also from December 27 to 30 at 7.30pm, and December 31 at 8.30pm. Tickets R220, pensioners R200, U13 R180. Booking is essential via email [email protected] or at Computicket. The Barnyard Theatre Suncoast: (Saturday and Sunday December 23 and 24) 50 Carat Gold has a 10-piece cast taking audiences on a 50-year tribute to musical legends, from Elvis Presley to Tina Turner to Bryan Adams, and talent like Mango Groove and Freshlyground. Runs until January 27. Ticket prices vary. Visit barnyardtheatre.co.za for details and to book.

The Globe, Suncoast: (Saturday December 21) Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic is back in Durban. Get ready to relive the unforgettable magic of classics like Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions and so much more. 8pm. Tickets from R175 from Ticketpro. The Rhumbelow, Durban: (Saturday and Sunday, December 23 and 24) Tribute to Eric Clapton stars Barry Thomson & The Reals with guest guitarist Colin Peddie. Journey through the decades of Eric Clapton’s music career, starting with his first band The Yardbirds in 1964 up to present day. Saturday at 7.30pm, Sunday at 2pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]. The Globe, Suncoast: (next week) Get ready for the ABBA show that’s taking the world by storm. Dancing Queen: A Tribute To ABBA is a full-scale concert production that will transport you to the heart of the ABBA concert experience. More than two hours of high-energy musical performances. December 27 to 30 at 8pm. Tickets from R175 at Ticketpro.

Some of the work on sale at the KZNSA’s BuzzArt 23 Christmas Fair. ART KZNSA: KZNSA hosts BuzzArt23, its biggest local-only Christmas fair, with the theme MADE: celebrating the artists of KZN. Main Gallery, Mezzanine Gallery, Park Gallery. Open until January 7. Paintings on sale at KZNSA’s BuzzArt Christmas fair. The Gallery Lifestyle: Ballito. New exhibition Humanity to celebrate unity. Until January 28.

Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. OUTDOORS Amblers Hiking Club: Sunday hikes are done for the year, but the Wednesday section of the club holds hikes on Wednesdays at 8am sharp for a full morning hike in Giba Gorge, until noon. The walks are primarily for retired folk, or those who do not work full-time and have a reasonable level of fitness, that is, can walk at least 5km, and enjoy social interaction. They are usually a slow meander, with at least one 10 to 15 minute break. After two invitation hikes to decide whether this is for you, you are required to join Amblers Hiking Club. We have several members over the age of 70 years, and at least one over 80. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123 at for more details or to join the group.

Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Umgeni Steam Railway volunteers, from left, Jan Botha, Santa Dave Young and Ronald Naidoo at Inchanga Station Platform 2, ready to take passengers on the trip through the Valley of 1000 Hills on 85-year-old Wesley, a beautifully restored vintage steam engine. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers Umgeni Steam Railway: (Saturday and Sunday December 23 and 24) Steam train trips on 85-year-old Wesley, a beautifully restored vintage steam engine, from Inchanga Station to Botha’s Hill (where it turns around for the return to Inchanga), meandering along the Valley of 1000 Hills and travelling through one of the oldest operating tunnels in South Africa. Santa will be on board the trips which leave Inchanga at 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm. There is no 5pm trip on Sunday. Tickets for the return trip cost: R170 for adults, and R110pp for pensioners (+60) and children (2-12). For other scheduled trips, information or to book, visit www.umgenisteamrailway.com. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

EVENTS Trail of Lights: (Saturday December 23 and Sunday December 24) Breathtaking display of magical lights in Durban’s Botanic Gardens, the oldest botanic gardens in Africa. Visitors can wander along enchanting trails or take a detour, to find a surprise around every corner. A family-focused outing with a variety of entertainment and live music each evening. Support some of Durban’s most talented traders and grab something to eat in the two food gardens offer a wide selection of food and beverages. Wheelchairs will be available to hire on a first-come-first-served basis. Tickets from R70 to R90 person from Webtickets or at select Pick n Pay outlets. Tickets are available at the door, subject to availability, at R120 (card payments only) and are limited. Open from 6 to 10pm. Runs until January 3. Closed December 25 and 31. Alluta Royston, left, and Jessica Oosthuizen of Roberta Alessandri Models shine in the Trail of Lights at Durban’s Botanic Gardens. | Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers Street Lit Books: While you’re out and about, and if you need something to read, keep an eye open for the Street Lit second-hand booksellers. An initiative of the Denis Hurley Centre, the NGO provides opportunities for people to earn a basic income for homeless and formerly homeless people. sites include Bridge City, KwaMashu; KZNSA Gallery; Municipal satellite container library alongside Workshop; Berea Centre; Davenport Square; Durban Botanic Gardens Visitors Centre; Pick n Pay Hyper by the Sea; Bluff Towers; Umlazi Mega City; Durban station taxi rank, and others selling informally around Durban. Look out for the bright lime green branding ‒ and let them know if you have any books to donate.