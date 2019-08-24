Durban - It certainly is a kinda KZN magic for Kearsney College old boy, Dominic Warren, as he debuted as Queen’s Freddie Mercury in Johannesburg last night. He is ready to dazzle the world after landing the role of the iconic singer in the world tour of We Are The Champions - The Queen Tribute.

Warren, 26, was born in Winterton, in the foothills of the Drakensberg, and is now ready to step into the spotlight and international stages of Canada, America, New Zealand and Russia.

Warren spent most of his formative years in KwaZulu-Natal at the Drakensberg Boys’ Choir School before moving to Kearsney College.

His first real dive into music started when he joined the school choir. At Kearsney, he was part of their award-winning choir, performing on international stages in China and the US.

KZN’s Dominic Warren. Picture: Supplied





Warren later enrolled at the University of Cape Town where he studied classical music while holding gigs at hotels and bars and busking to survive.

His breakthrough came early this year when he auditioned for the Queen production when Showtime Australia was in Cape Town.

“It’s an amazing honour and reward to have received this role. I’m unbelievably delighted to be playing Freddie, a role that is challenging and allows me to grow as a musician,” he said.

Freddie Mercury died in 1991, before Warren was born, but as a testament to his legendary status as a music icon, his music still lives on.

“I have always been a Queen fan. Growing up I used to listen to their songs, watch them on TV and even read books about them,” said Warren.

The phenomenon of tribute bands to yesteryear’s singers has become serious business recently.

A simple YouTube search shows many Freddie Mercury impersonators around the world.

“It’s very difficult to become someone, so I would say I’m still a work in progress. You obviously watch Freddie, look at his performances, his mannerisms and try to replicate that,” said Warren.

Brett Alborough, Kearsney’s head of music, says Warren always had the complete Freddie package.

KZN’s Dominic Warren transforms into Freddie Mercury for the show We Are The Champions. Picture: Supplied





“There are other singers with Freddie’s incredible range, but Dominic captures his stage persona too. It’s uncanny,” he said.

Last night, Warren kicked off his world tour at the Carnival City Casino, in Boksburg, after months of rehearsing in Australia.

“I have been rehearsing all day, just trying to get it right. There’s obviously a lot of nerves, but we will see how it goes,” he said.

“It’s a world tour. I have never done one, so I am pretty excited that I will get to travel and perform in all these wonderful places,” he said.

“The response has been good. Queen is a very well liked band everywhere in the world.”

The next stop for the tribute band is New Zealand and then Canada.