It’s all happening as we hit level 1

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Markets Windermere Antique Fair: (today) On the lower level of Windermere Centre from 8.30am to 2pm. About 20 dealers offer a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectables including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, old toys and interesting treasures of yesteryear. Call Helen Clementz on 084 241 0241. Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today). The market is open from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery as well as a nature trail and great view points to relax. Call 031 777 4686. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols in place and strict social distancing. Call Lyn on 083 262 3693. KZN Vegan Market: Saturday, March 13, from 10am to 2pm at Uitsig Road, Durban North, the same site as the Golden Hours Market. Musgrave Market: Berea Park, Stephen Dlamini Road, Saturdays, 9am to 2pm. Music, food and shopping stalls. Wheelchair and pet friendly.

uMhlanga Antiques Fair: Catch some of the best antiques and collectables at the monthly fair at the uMhlanga Centre in Ridge Road. Third Sunday of every month. Call Rod at 084 548 0366.

Carvin H Goldstone has a comedy gig at Onomo Hotel this week.

Shows

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Cold Fact - A Tribute To Rodriguez stars Barry Thomson and The Reals, today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Northlands: (today) Burning Love with Doug Weich as Elvis and Evan Cullum (keyboards, backing vocals), John Ellis (lead guitar), Francois Hardy (drums, backing vocals) and Nico Badenhorst (bass guitar) at 7pm. Tickets R160/ Northlands Bowling Club. Members R130 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Altitude: (tomorrow) Open mic comedy night every Sunday hosted by Friends of South African Comedy. The club off Stamford Hill Road opens at 3pm with the show at 6pm.

Onomo Hotel: A year after the pandemic arrived, Carvin H Goldstone returns to the comedy stage with jokes, stories and conspiracies trying to make sense of the madness. Ample secure parking. March 12 and 13 at 8pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: Aaron Is Alive features laugh a minute lockdown humour from Aaron McIlory. March 14 at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

The KZNPO launches its virtual Spring Season this month.

Music

KZNPO: Virtual Spring Season starts this week with a series of four concerts that were filmed in November. Tickets are available from Quicket and the concerts run from Thursday to Sunday evenings. In the second concert starting on March 11, Schalk van der Merwe conducts the orchestra in a programme that includes Mendelssohn’s Hebrides overture and Schubert’s Unfinished symphony, with cellist Aristide du Plessis playing Bruch’s Kol Nidrei.

Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts from the famed choir schools on March 3 at 3.30pm. All Covid protocols followed. Tickets R155 - R205 from Webtickets.

Artist Jane Digby at The Gallery, Ballito

Art

KZNSA Gallery: Commune is a collective introspection from four KZN female artists –Vuyolwethu Ndakisa, Kylie Wentzel, Mandisa Buthelezi and Karla Nixon – sharing reflections on personal and collective space and explores tensions between ideas of oppression and freedom, reality and escapism. Ends tomorrow.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: Exhibition of wildlife bronzes from one of South Africa’s most renowned sculptors Dave Tomlinson whose real love is birds sculpted in bronze. Call 031 303 8133.

The Gallery, Ballito: A new art collective offers KZN artists and creatives a space to exhibit in. Local artist Jane Digby has a second exhibition under way.

Stepping Stone Studios: In Finding Beauty, Inspiring Hope, artist Lauriana Glenny finds the beauty in ordinary surroundings, in the unexpected, the overlooked and mundane in a collection of landscapes undertaken since the lockdown started. Call Lauriana at 084 206 1345 or Greg at 083 946 9094.

The Green Gallery: Fresh collection of artworks by Shirley Brandon, Allan Kupeta, Coral Spencer, and Andy Anderson. Sculptors Owen Llewellyn-Davies and Sarah Richards also on display. Flanders Boutique Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 1pm hike of the Bluff view site to the Whaling Station with spectacular views over Durban, including a visit to the World War II Naval Gun Bunker and a tour of the old whaling station. Cost R50 and pre-booking essential. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian on 083 675 2125.

Vergelegen Wine Estate is the focus behind a virtual wine tasting event.

Events

The Gallery, Ballito: (tomorrow) Durban Book Fair hosts an all-day series of conversations and readings from prominent local authors from 11am to 4pm. Featuring Emily Briggeman, Matthew Willman, Hamish Kyd, Kirsten Miller, Natacha Freeman and Travis Gale. RSVP by WhatsApp 083 778 1991.

Vergelegen Wine Estate: KZN wine lovers are invited to join a virtual “Signature Encounter” with Wayne Coetzer, MD of Vergelegen, formerly of the Oyster Box, and winemaker Andre van Rensberg on March 18 from 5pm to 6.30pm. Tickets at R975 from Quicket are limited and includes the delivery of two bottles of wine and a snack platter.

Alliance Francaise: Cine club this week features Hafsia Herzi’s Tu Merites un amour - After Rémi's infidelity, Lila has a hard time dealing with their break-up. One day, he announces he will travel alone to Bolivia to try to understand his mistakes. March 10 at 6pm. Pizza, popcorn and drinks available.

Dante Durban: Online chess lessons with International Master and Italian Junior Champion 1995 Sandro Tamassetti who has been coaching players for over 15 years.

The Independent on Saturday