It’s CraftFest at Shongweni Farmers Market

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today, CraftFest tomorrow) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. Tyler Di Domenico will be on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Walk the short nature trail or have an adventure on the zipline. Open rain or shine, and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm. CraftFest is tomorrow, with extended hours, from 10am-6pm. Tickets from Quicket are R180 for adults, R150 for Early Birds, and R90 for kids over 12.

Musgrave Market: (today) Head to Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and so on. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offer fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, fashion, kids entertainment, art, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Shows Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, UKZN: (starts today) KickstArt Theatre’s “The Emperor’s New Clothes” is a vibrant adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale and promises laughter, magic, and memorable moments for audiences of all ages. Opens today, until July 7. Bookings at Webtickets; show time details from www.kickstarttheatre.co.za Music

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (today and tomorrow) The Black Lapels pay tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival today at 7.30pm, tomorrow 2pm. Tickets R200, R180 for club members, children free from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Forever 80s featuring Kiara Teunissen, Cameron Holl and Tatum Teunissen, with dancers from STEPS Dance Company. Friday June 21 and Saturday June 22 at 7.30pm and Sunday June 23 at 2pm. Tickets R200 from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or webtickets. Playhouse Opera: The KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2024 Winter Season every Thursday. Starts at 7pm. 20 June 20’s programme, conducted by Daniel Boico with soloist, American oboist James Austin Smith, includes Sir Edward Elgar’s Serenade for Strings; Richard Strauss’s Oboe Concerto; and Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony. Season tickets and bookings for individual concerts at Quicket outlets. For more details, call 031 369 9438, email [email protected] or visit www.kznphil.org.za

Film Rhumbelow Classics Cinema, Cunningham Rd, Umbilo: The Royal Ballet’s Swan Lake, Monday, 2pm. Filmed live on April 24, 2024, it tells the love story of Odette (Yasmine Naghdi), a woman cursed to take the form of a swan each day, and Prince Siegfried (Matthew Ball) through Tchaikovsky’s sensational score by the Royal Opera House. R150-00 a ticket from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket. Art

Botanic Gardens: The Decorative Arts Society’s presentation by Rosalie Dace on Fabric Art on Tuesday, June 18 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm at the Visitors’ Centre, Durban Botanic Gardens. R50 for members and R80 for visitors. Tea and sandwiches served after the lecture. Contact Lynne on 083 281 2994. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike from St Helier’s Lake, St Helier’s Drive, Hillcrest, to the waterfalls and cascades of this awesome parkland. Next weekend, (June 22/23), hike Sani Pass Donkey Trail from Arbuckle’s in Himeville. Pub lunches at highest pub in Africa and pub suppers after. Our quickest easiest hike to the top of the high berg. Could be icy cold. Contact David at 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123.

Recycles Group: Meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a casual promenade cycle. Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. Call 039 315 7359. Events

Midlands Wellness Festival (Howick): Includes winter wild lunch, local food walk, edible winter weeds, wild weekend, Dargle Forest walk, wild forest picnic. Call 083 473 3074 or visit https://wellnessassociation.co.za/ for programme details. Until July 7. Sani Pass: The 17th annual charity Sunflower Sky Hike at Sani Pass will be held on June 16 to celebrate life, support a special person afflicted with cancer, survivors, and remember those who have died. Funds are shared with a charity of their choice. Details: Mandy Tyrer on email [email protected] To be included, send details to [email protected] by the Tuesday before publication