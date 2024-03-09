It’s Doctor Rassie now

Durban — Rugby World Cup-winning coach and South African director of rugby, Johan “Rassie” Erasmus, will be awarded an honorary doctorate by the North-West University (NWU). The honour was accepted by the coach on Thursday.

The official awarding of the honorary doctorate will take place later this year on NWU’s Potchefstroom Campus at a date yet to be set. The NWU council approved the request for the awarding of the degree Philosophiae Doctor (honoris causa), in the discipline Coaching Science, made by the NWU’s Faculty of Health Sciences in November. The university said it allowed “ample time” for honorees to decide whether to accept awards. The honorary doctorate is in recognition of Erasmus’s “innovative and exceptional management of the Springboks during their victorious 2019 and 2023 IRB World Cup campaigns, his significant standing in the international rugby coaching arena, his strong drive and focus on diversity and inclusion, and his commitment to social responsibility,” said NWU.

“In addition to his visionary leadership, he has also shown an unwavering commitment to the Sport Transformation Charter – which is included in the Strategic Plan of the Department of Sport and Recreation – that has resulted in a systematic change in the development of talent and skills across the national rugby spectrum.” It said Erasmus had shown himself to be a nation builder of whom the country could be proud. “Rassie embodies the principles of resilience, determination and teamwork that we at the North-West University hold dear in our educational mission. His contributions to South Africa, both as a rugby strategist and as a nation builder, serve as a shining example of what can be achieved when passion, dedication and visionary leadership come together.

“This esteemed recognition is not only well deserved, but also a testament to the remarkable contributions and exceptional impact Rassie has made in the field of sport and innovative sports management,” said council chairperson Bert Sorgdrager. “His commitment to inclusivity and transformation in sport has not only revitalised rugby but has served as a powerful symbol of reconciliation and unity in a nation with a complex history. “Under his guidance, the Springboks not only achieved rugby greatness, but also became a unifying force, bringing together people of all backgrounds and beliefs.”