It’s Perfectly Fine in KZN

Durban - Let’s get the entertainment vibe back in the city. That’s the message behind the “Perfectly Fine” event at the Beachwood Country Club on Human Rights Day, Monday March 21, as business and the entertainment and hospitality industry join forces to get back into the swing of things in Durban.

In the wake of the July riots, the Covid pandemic and on-going load shedding which have all had a negative impact, the “Perfectly Fine” evening will host the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, along with soloists Natalie Rungan and Njabulo Nzuza, and some fine dining with a Thai fusion meal by chef Goo Imthawin. The Siza Foundation, which is the CSI hub of Durban-based Samuels Group will host the evening.

Marketing manager Melissa Samuels said there was a need for the corporate sector to assist in building the arts and culture industry which has been ravaged in the last two years. “Arts and culture in our family has always been a passion and we love the orchestra. The industry has taken a knock in a big way and if we don’t all support our own arts and culture industry in Durban, we’ll never come right. “Our family is about being proudly South African and it’s important to have a solution-driven attitude,” she said, revealing that the family business in petroleum-related products in Cornubia was set alight during the July riots.

Managing director Darin Samuels said: “After the lengthy lockdown, we are desperate to engage ‒ both with friends and with music. We have all missed concerts and events. We felt it was time to facilitate a gathering to enjoy the finer things in life, good friends, glorious music, quality wine and a delicious meal. “The evening will be a celebration of life and to rejoice in our tenacity in getting through this challenging time,” he said. KZN Philharmonic Orchestra soloist Natalie Rungan said it was important for the arts and culture industry to move forward.

“It’s an attitude. You can completely lose hope in South Africa and feel that the value of artists in SA is not supported, but we need to shake that off ‒ as musicians, we need to get up and do it. “Our message is that music is hope, gigs are starting to happen and as an industry, it is starting to open up again. It’s exciting, this year is going to be a better year,” said Rungan. She added that while online events during Covid had provided the industry with different streams in terms of marketing music, there was nothing to beat a live audience for performers.

“Music is like sport, it brings everyone together. People have got used to sitting at home in front of screens. We want people to go out and get out, it’s good for you,” she said. The event will start at 4pm and will combine an elegant fine dining experience, with starters on arrival, main course during interval and dessert at the close of the concert. Under the baton of KZNPO resident conductor Lykele Temmingh, the music will include some light classics, catchy pop hits, hits from musicals and some jazz fusion.