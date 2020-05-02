It’s the Comrades, but not as you know it

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - While marathon runners around the world are forced to try ever more creative ways to get their training in, and are still not sure when, or if, their favourite races will be run, one runner has set up a fantasy Comrades route with runners around the world competing in a weekly race from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. Roger Cornish, an IT specialist from the village of Ness outside Liverpool, in the UK, and veteran of five Comrades - four finishes, he adds - sees it as a fun way for runners to keep their training going. Runners are posting their mileage in a local group and Cornish plots their distances on a series of fantasy Comrades routes. He even adjusts distances for the major climbs of the route. “No one does near the 5000 feet (1525m) climb, even in a down run,” he says. The first Comrades, already completed, was set on Mars, starting at Mieterpartiztburg with clock-ins at Molly Shortts, Motha’s Mill and Mields Mill, and ending in Murban.

Then came the Fruitarama Comrades, which a couple are still running, starting in Pomegranitzburg with landmarks like Fig Hill, Kiwi Hill and ending in Durbanana.

The third Bandworld Series which includes Pieterpaul&Maryburg you got here on a jet plane, TearsForFieldsHill nobody wants to run down it, Cranberries Hill feeling like a zombie, and DuranDurban this is no ordinary world.

Cornish notes that while British runners are allowed out once a day as long as social distancing is maintained, many of the group are in stricter lockdowns.

A runner from Dubai is forced to run around his swimming pool. “He manages 8 miles (nearly 13km) a day.”

A South African in the group is running around his farm.

Before the lockdown, Cornish had just completed the 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days, with the African marathon run in Cape Town in February. “We flew in and out to Antarctica from there too; but that’s another story”.

Last weekend, Cornish would have run the London Marathon, but it’s cancellation left him doing a solitary half-marathon in his neighbourhood, dressed as a “glam female storm trooper”, to raise money for charity.

He’s also going to be missing his local Liverpool Marathon later this month.

His aim is to keep runners motivated and to have some fun.

“Many may think it’s not worth training because the event’s not happening, but they will go for a run because they will want to get ahead of Fred,” he said.

Cornish is never going to be the fastest runner. His best time in the race he loves so much is 11 hours 54 minutes. His “most amazing” run was an 11.58. “But I came through the halfway mark with 11 seconds to spare so I had 5.50 to complete the second half of the race. It was the greatest run of my life.”

He didn’t complete last year’s race.

“I had an injury but I was the last man up Polly Shorts.”

He has his fingers crossed the race, which he will run for the Durban Community Chest, will take place in September or October. He will move everything to get here for it.

Cornish has always run for charity. “I might not get gold and silver on the road, but I do for charity,” he said.

And the bizarre outfits: he’s run the Comrades wearing the head of a rhino for the Save the Rhino Foundation.

“I’m a bit of an attention seeker,” he says. “I enjoy it and it helps boost the charity coffers. It started out with the women in the office challenging me to dress up as Supergirl. I’d run as male superheroes before. I said, ‘If you donate £100, I’ll do it. It didn’t take them long.

“It motivates me and I enjoy the madness of it.”