Durban - For more than two years, Andras Namenyi has been waiting to get his permanent residence permit - and should he have to leave the country in June when his temporary residence permit expires, he will leave behind scores of children who rely on the food which he supplies.
Arriving as a missionary from Hungary in 2001, Namenyi set up his Hope Project in the poverty-stricken area of Molweni, west of Durban.
He not only set up a feeding scheme for orphans in the area, but has also established a fruit tree growing project at schools, as well as donating much needed school supplies from shoes, to stationery and office furniture. He has also reached more than 100000 children with his HIV/Aids seminars, implemented character building studies and built two school dormitories.
But this week Namenyi said his continued work in the area was under threat because Home Affairs have not yet issued his permanent residence permit which he applied for in November 2017.
He said he decided to apply for permanent residency because he has been with his South African common law wife for more than seven years.