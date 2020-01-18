I’ve been here for 19 years and yet I’m still considered a visitor, says Good Samaritan









Hungarian missionary, Andras Namenyi, has worked with a number of schools in the Outer West area of Durban for nearly 20 years but is battling to get a permanent residence permit. Picture: Supplied Durban - For more than two years, Andras Namenyi has been waiting to get his permanent residence permit - and should he have to leave the country in June when his temporary residence permit expires, he will leave behind scores of children who rely on the food which he supplies. Arriving as a missionary from Hungary in 2001, Namenyi set up his Hope Project in the poverty-stricken area of Molweni, west of Durban. He not only set up a feeding scheme for orphans in the area, but has also established a fruit tree growing project at schools, as well as donating much needed school supplies from shoes, to stationery and office furniture. He has also reached more than 100000 children with his HIV/Aids seminars, implemented character building studies and built two school dormitories. But this week Namenyi said his continued work in the area was under threat because Home Affairs have not yet issued his permanent residence permit which he applied for in November 2017. He said he decided to apply for permanent residency because he has been with his South African common law wife for more than seven years.

“You can only apply online for a permanent residence permit via VFS Global which advises the applicant that the process will take eight to 10 months. The application is then passed on to Home Affairs.

“Despite numerous calls over the last two years and two months, I am still waiting. Home Affairs officials just tell me to be patient. My temporary permit is going to expire in June.

“If you don’t have a valid permit, you automatically lose your application for permanent residence because it’s deemed by Home Affairs to be your fault if your temporary visa has expired.

“I’ve been here for 19 years and yet I’m still considered a visitor to this country.”

While taking a bakkie full of food into Molweni seven years ago, Namenyi was held up by five armed men when he stopped on the road to chat to some of the local children. He was pistol-whipped before being released.

“Yet in spite of it all, I’m still here and I want to be here, I consider South Africa to be my home now,” he said.

Namenyi did not practise any particular religion while growing up. He attended university, studying finance before entering a career as a banker.

“I started reading the Bible and realised there was more to life than making money. If making money was the answer, then the rich wouldn’t have any problems.

“A friend told me about the real need here in South Africa and I considered that to be my calling. I still do. The children that we help didn’t ask to be born with HIV/Aids or orphaned or destitute and it may sound cliched, but once you have created and keep giving love, I believe there will be less hate,” he said.

Despite emails and WhatsApp messages to the Department of Home Affairs, spokesperson Siya Qoza had not responded at time of going to press.