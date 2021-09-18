Jane gets you growing

Griffiths, who wrote Jane’s Delicious Garden in 2009, started a trend towards growing one's own vegetables. She followed it up with Jane’s Delicious Urban Garden, Jane's Delicious Herbs, Jane’s Delicious Kitchen and Jane’s Delicious A-Z of Vegetables. Her most recent book is Jane’s Delicious Superfoods for Super Health.

In our webinar this week, the Independent on Saturday speaks to author and gardener Jane Griffiths about growing your own vegetable garden.

Griffiths tells how, 15 years ago, she planted her first vegetable garden in Johannesburg. “I didn’t realise it was to be the beginning of a cherished relationship. It all started innocently enough. I wasn’t really interested in the growing process. I just wanted to grow some interesting chillies for my kitchen. So, holding hopeful green thumbs, I dug up some lawn, threw in compost and that summer I had about 20 varieties of chillies growing.

“I suppose it was fitting that my vegetable affair began with hot and spicy chillies, but they left me wanting more and as I dug up further lawn and began experimenting with other vegetables, my fling turned into a relationship,” she says.

In her first webinar, she will look at the vegetables one should plant in your first spring vegetable garden, and give growing tips to get the best results. In the second webinar, at a date still to be set, she will explore ways to cook delicious meals with the produce of your garden.