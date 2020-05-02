Joan, 80, is Durban's ‘Captain Tom’

Durban - Inspired by the UK lockdown legend, centenarian Colonel Tom who has raised millions of pounds for the National Health Service by completing laps around his garden, Durban’s Joan Deare decided to take a leaf out of his book and do the same.

Starting last Saturday, Deare set off with the goal of completing 100 laps, and got to her own finish line yesterday morning - celebrating her 80th birthday and raising funds for Cansa.

Having overcome colon cancer, two hip replacements, and a fractured pelvis and spine in January, Deare said she was feeling “very blessed” as she completed the final lap with a spring in her step.

“I was inspired by Captain Tom and I’ve tried to emulate his fantastic spirit and dedication,” she said.

Musgrave resident Joan Deare completes her final lockdown lap around her garden on her 80th birthday yesterday to raise money for charity. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad ANA

“I started last Saturday and aimed at 20 laps a day and 150 steps per lap, which I think I did pretty accurately. I have always been a walker, but with the fractured pelvis and spine injury, I had to wear a corset to do the laps.”

Qualified as a social worker, Deare was the director of Cansa in KwaZulu-Natal for 10 years and has worked extensively in family and child care.

Deare said the funds raised from her lockdown laps would be donated to Cansa. She highlighted the difficulty being experienced by cancer patients during the lockdown period, saying Cansa’s accommodation facilities, such as Mkhuhla Care Home in Durban, had been stretched to absolute capacity as patients waited for treatment.