JOMBA! excitement already bubbling

JOMBA! contemporary dance experience is celebrating its 25th edition and will showcase local and international contemporary dance performers. The festival, with the theme “(in)tangible heritages”, will take place around Durban between August 29 and September 10.

JOMBA! contemporary dance experience assistant curator and project manager Thobile Maphanga said she was excited to be part of the event, which helps grow contemporary dance in South Africa. “It gives me great pleasure but also an enormous responsibility to be a part of this milestone festival as we want to ensure that the festival lives on for another 25 years by continuing to serve the needs of both performers and contemporary dance audiences,” said Maphanga. To her, contemporary dance represents the times and can be a fusion of styles.

“At its core, it is the evidence of how different cultures, people, places, experiences, ideas mingle to create a movement expression that is reminiscent of our lives.” South Africans will be joined by performers from Mozambique, Switzerland, Netherlands, Madagascar, Uganda, Romania, Germany, the UK, and Brazil. Maphanga said: “This festival offers dance lovers 13 days of world-class contemporary dance, all in Durban and its surrounding areas. This convergence of local and international dance makers in Durban brings renewed energy, shared experiences, education, beauty, pathos, and economy through this critical art form which is highly enriching to the creative industry and the city at large.”

South African performer Jabu Siphika said she was honoured to be a part of this because it’s a “lifetime experience” and an opportunity to make connections. She said contemporary dance to her was to tell a story with your body. “It’s something that many people can relate to by telling not with our mouth, but through our bodies.” It allowed people to come together and share their creativity. “They can share their own opinion based on what they think, feel and see. It also allows different bodies to be in the space where they wouldn’t be judged or less of themselves, and where they can express themselves through dance or any form of creativity,” she said.