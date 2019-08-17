Shelly Moore is reunited with her dachshund Lucy on Friday evening. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Residents in the Upper Highway area ended the week on a high note late on Friday when Lucy, the dachshund, who went missing during a vehicle theft incident in the morning, was found unharmed and returned home. A group of children in Dassenhoek, close to Giba Gorge, found the wandering dog and took her to their local youth group.

Last night her overjoyed owner, Shelly Moore, said: “I’m so happy I cannot tell you. When Lucy was taken, I put out a voicenote on the security WhatsApp group in our area. My phone didn’t stop with messages from people I knew and people I didn’t know, all offering to come and help. It was insane. We may criticise social media, but it was really astonishing to see how people mobilised and testimony to the power of social media.”

She added that Lucy seemed to be unhurt.

The drama started on Friday morning outside Hillcrest Post Office when Lucy was sitting quietly in a Ford Ranger belonging to a friend of Moore.

“He had left her in the car for literally two minutes and he couldn’t believe it when he came back and the car was gone,” said Moore.

Her WhatsApp voice note soon spread across the Upper Highway area and Blue Security’s community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios launched a #FindLucy campaign on YouTube.

She said the first clue came when the tracking device belonging to the vehicle was found.

“Lucy was in the front seat and when they found the tracker, that meant the car had stopped at that point and it was likely they had put Lucy out of the car as well. She must have been really scared and just ran.”

Mathios said Blue Security’s Angel support team, their tactical team, as well as eThekwini Metro Search and Rescue and Pet Rescue Pinetown KZN led the search with about 250 people who came to help, with a reward being offered.

Tracy Meeske from Ingane Yami Children’s Village in Giba Gorge had also heard about the search.

“I happened to work a bit late and our youth leader came in to the office to make coffee. I showed him a photo of the dog and asked him to show it to the kids at youth group. Within an hour he phoned me to say the children had Lucy.”

Moore was reunited with Lucy, who was taken home for a bath.

The stolen vehicle remains missing.