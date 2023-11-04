‘Joy dancer’ hangs up his shoes

Gregory Maqoma used to steal his mother’s wigs and pretend to be Michael Jackson or Tina Turner, singing and dancing their hits, not knowing that one day he would be a global star in his own right. The multi-award winning dancer, producer and choreographer is on a world tour to celebrate the end of his dancing career which has seen him perform on stages across the world; six continents and more than a hundred cities.

With his regal bearing and fluid-like movements, Maqoma’s commanding presence has captivated audiences for decades, teaching them about life and history through the beauty of human movement. The dancer, renowned for his emotive choreography and larger-than-life persona, has written two books to celebrate his 50th birthday, one for adults and the other for children. The second book, The Joy Dancer, which is available in six languages, he co-authored with another South African legend, Gcina Mhlophe.

My Life, My Dance, My Soul: The Story of Gregory Maqoma is written with Lorato Trok and takes us on a journey from the dusty streets of Soweto where he first discovered his love for dance to the award-winning career for which he is world renowned. “As a boy I was always the entertainer in my community, dancing and singing along to the pop hits of the day. Of course this was all a huge embarrassment to my father, who wanted me to be a soccer player or a doctor. But the seed of an artist's life had been planted,” he writes in the introduction of the book. Dancer, teacher and choreographer Gregory Maqoma has won multiple awards for his riveting performances. His achievements were also recognised by the French government through the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. Picture supplied. It starts with the story of his name, born Thabang Mofokeng on October 16, 1973, he grew up in a Sesotho-speaking home.

Then in 1978, his parents got married and life as he knew it changed. He says his father, Peter Lizo Maqoma from royal Xhosa lineage (to whom he dedicated the book), was a traditionalist and conservative and changed his name to Gregory Vuyani Maqoma (which he hated). He declared that only isiXhosa would be spoken in the house. His dad insisted that Maqoma play soccer and often took him to Orlando Stadium for matches, even though he hated the game.

One day, he froze when a ball was kicked his way and caught it in his arms. Maqoma writes that his father was so embarrassed that he ordered his son to wash the entire team’s white socks. Growing up amid political turmoil wasn't easy and Maqoma writes that it was hard to make friends because they could betray you to the authorities or lure you into a gang.

Then, he met Vincent Mantsoe during their first year at Bona Secondary school in Orlando East, and equally passionate about dance, they recruited three others and that was how his first dance group, Joy Dancers, was formed. Gregory Maqoma has dedicated his life to the arts. He says the world needs artists and the arts to remind us that we are human. Picture Supplied. He writes that on the one hand they were popular but they were also bullied every day and referred to as the “Michael Jackson plastics”. His other childhood friend was Tebogo Letsitsi who loved reading. Together, they would visit the library and devour Danielle Steel books.

Singled out by the principal as high achievers, the two hated technical subjects like woodwork and instead proposed that they plant trees. At that time, they were bullied, referred to as “softies” and started to question their sexuality but never spoke about it directly because the issue was taboo. The book takes us through all the major moments in Maqoma’s life and also tells us how he came to be a father to a son who is now studying culinary arts in the US.

Maqoma defied many obstacles – religious, parental and sexual –to become the extraordinary artist he is today. While he uses words to express himself in My Life, My Dance, My Soul, Maqoma and Mlophe use words and pictures to share his story with children. The book is beautifully illustrated and would suit adults and children alike. “As artists we have a huge responsibility. The world faces many crises, from wars to climate change. But I believe creativity is a powerful weapon, our most important tool to navigate the future and find ways to heal,” he writes.