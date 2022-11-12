Joy of small trees

Durban - The Durban Bonsai Society begins its annual two-day show at the Durban North Lions Club today, and bonsai veteran, Farouk Patel, is ready. Patel, who has been practising the art since the late 1970s, says the show will feature all levels of experience and that new talent ‒ people who have less than 10 years experience in bonsai ‒ will also have a chance to exhibit their work.

Patel has at least 1 000 bonsai plants at his home ‒ the one he is working with here is a baobab ‒ and says once you get bitten by the art form, you can’t get rid of it. He says because of the climate, South Africans are spoilt for choice when it comes to the trees that they can use. The show, on the corners of Uitsig and Prospect Hall in Durban North, starts at 9am today and tomorrow. There will be feature demonstrations, a tree clinic, experts sharing their advice, several competitions and giveaways. There is also a food court.