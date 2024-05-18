Juicebox, jazz and jokes on the agenda

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. Sly The Singer will be on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Walk the short nature trail or have an adventure on the zipline. Open rain or shine, and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and so on. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offer fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, fashion, kids entertainment, art, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opp Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Kloof Antique Fair: (today) From 9am to 2pm at the Fields Centre. Antiques and collectables including silver, linen, books, records, porcelain, beautiful murano glass, jewellery etc. Contact Helen Clementz at 084 2410241 Shows/Music Rhumbelow Theatre Durban: (today and tomorrow) International cabaret artist Tonya Koenderman shows she is Growing Old Disgracefully. Today at 7.30pm) and tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200 from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket.

Friends of Music: (tomorrow) Internationally renowned soprano Suzi Stengel, accompanied by Andrew Warburton at 2.30pm at the Durban Jewish Centre, 44 KE Masinga Road. This will be her only concert. Tickets at the door R140. Contact [email protected] or call Keith at 071 505 1021. UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: Official album launch of “Nick Pitman’s Juicebox” on Wednesday May 22 at 5.30pm. Pitman is a Durban guitarist, producer, and music educator renowned for his ability to traverse diverse genres and push musical boundaries. The album comprises 10 songs, nine of which are original compositions. Pitman (guitar) will be joined by Ntokozo Nibande (trumpet), Siyalo Zulu (trombone), Bruce Baker (drums), Burton Naidoo (keys), Braydon Hore (bass). CDs and USBs will be on sale at the door. Also available for digital download. Doors open at 5pm. Tickets: R110, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students at the door, at webtickets or from [email protected] Alliance Française: At 6pm on May 24, catch N’DEN, a much-loved Durban duo led by Thulile Zama. Also performing is Mélissa Laveaux, a Haitian Canadian singer-songwriter with a mix of roots, folk and blues, using her signature percussive finger-style guitar work and soulful vocals. Tickets R200 on Quicket or at the door. Booking essential: 031 312 9582 or [email protected]

Alliance Française: Climate justice protest poem Burning Rebellion. Activists/artivists between 16-25 years old are invited to learn and practice theatre-making skills and meet like-minded young folk. Saturday, May 25, 1.30pm-5pm. Performance 30 minutes and theatre workshop two hours. Booking essential at 031 312 9582 or [email protected]

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: Aaron McIlroy’s latest one-man show Comedy Club: the Final Comedy Frontier until May 26. McIlroy portrays a wild selection of eclectic comedians from all corners of the globe. Bookings through webtickets, online or Pick n Pay and Boxer stores. Shows at 7pm and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday. Art KZNSA: (ends tomorrow) “Kwasukasukela” (“Once Upon a Time”). What we perceive as truth depends upon what we’re looking for; artists Ande Magoso and Sibusiso Mthembu recreate our truth through an alternate reality in this joint exhibition. Until May 19.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) This weekend we have a fully booked climb and hike of Cathedral Peak. At 2pm next Sunday, May 26, hike Honey Trails, Old Main Road, Drummond. Drive to Inchanga and on to Old Main Road and drive a short distance to the well-marked trail centre. R30 entrance. Pizzas after. Contact David at 0726150559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. Recycles Group: Meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a casual promenade cycle. Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. Call 039 315 7359. Film Alliance Française: Je verrai toujours vos visages (All YourFaces) English subtitles. Since 2014, France has offered victims and perpetrators of offences the opportunity to talk through secure systems supervised by professionals and volunteers. At 6pm, Tuesday, May 21, 22 Sutton Crescent, Morningside. Entry is free.

Events Durban Botanic Gardens Visitors’ Centre: The Decorative Arts Society hosts a presentation by Rob Fidler on some of the great music from the world of cinema, 12.30pm-1.30pm. R50 for members, R70 for visitors. Tea and sandwiches served after the lecture. Contact Lynne on 0832812994. Sani Pass: The 17th annual charity Sunflower Sky Hike at Sani Pass will be held on June 16 to celebrate life, support a special person afflicted with cancer, survivors and remember those who have died. Funds are shared with a charity of their choice. Details: Mandy Tyrer on email [email protected]