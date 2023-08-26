Jumping into Jomba!

Despite the weather not playing ball, dancer Siseko Duba leaps for joy on the sand dunes at Durban’s Country Club Beach yesterday, getting ready to celebrate the opening the 25th edition of the Jomba! Contemporary Dance Festival at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre on Tuesday.
Duba is a member of the city’s famed FlatFoot Dance Company who will perform in their work Portable Home at the Festival on September 8.
Duba was introduced to contemporary dance growing up in Newlands West through a Flatfoot community programme. “I wanted to try something new,” he said. He later joined the company’s youth training programme before joining the company itself.
He and FlatFoot colleague Jabu Siphika run youth engagement programmes in uMlazi. The 30-year-old loves the flowing movements of dance, “and the jumps, of course!”.
The Independent on Saturday