Jumping into Jomba!

Despite the weather not playing ball, dancer Siseko Duba leaps for joy on the sand dunes at Durban’s Country Club Beach yesterday, getting ready to celebrate the opening the 25th edition of the Jomba! Contemporary Dance Festival at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre on Tuesday.

Duba is a member of the city’s famed FlatFoot Dance Company who will perform in their work Portable Home at the Festival on September 8.