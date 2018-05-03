DURBAN - Some students couldn’t hold back the tears as murder accused Thabani Mzolo, 23, walked up from the grids into the dock at the Durban Magistrates Court. He was making his first appearance on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He is alleged to have shot and killed 21-year-old student Zolile Khumalo, a first year quantity surveying student, who he had been reportedly in a relationship. He allegedly shot her at an off-campus Mangosuthu University of Technology res in the Durban CBD.

It is believed Mzolo, a former student, last year allegedly shot and killed 21-year-old Khumalo at the Lonsdale residence in the Durban CBD.

Students who had been in tears were enraged when a smiling Mzolo left court and imitated pulling the trigger of a gun with both his fingers while walking back down to the grids.

“I prayed and prayed to God to make me strong to be able to face him and this, but I can’t,” wailed a student outside as she broke down in the arms of one of her friend.

MUT SRC president Sandile Dlamini said Mzolo’s behaviour in court shows that he is not worried about going to jail and that he has faith he will get out.

“It was a happy time for him in there, it was just happy new year. He is showing no remorse for what he did to Zoe. We will come back here to court when he is here until justice is done. She didn’t do anything wrong - she had the right to tell him she doesn’t love him anymore without dying for it ”.

Dlamini in response to what might happen should Mzolo be granted bail said he hoped that this would not happen.

Murder accused Thabani Mzolo leaves the courtroom en route to the holding cells. PHOTO/ANA

“We are sure the court doesn’t want us to take the law into our own hands, we don’t want to take the law into our own hands but we are capable of that,” he said.

On Wednesday, Mzolo’s post on his Facebook went viral as he appeared to confess to the murder. He purportedly posted after the alleged murder that "if he had the power he would make her (Khumalo) awake and they could talk through their mistakes" and allow her to apologise.

A picture of the former couple was also circulating on social media. In the picture, Mzolo is seen carrying what appears to be a semi-automatic firearm while Khumalo has what appears to be a pistol.

Murder accused Thabani Mzolo and the murdered Zolile Khumalo with firearms.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said there were ongoing investigations into the accused's social media postings in relation to Khumalo's murder. He confirmed that all his belongings including a cellphone were taken from him before he was detained in Durban Central Police station on Tuesday night.

Inside court Magistrate Mohamed Motala adjourned the matter for further investigation until May 10.

“You will remain in custody for 7 days to allow for investigations to continue and then when you return to court we will then apply our minds as to whether you qualify for bail,” said Motala.

