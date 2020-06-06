Kangaroo Zulu dance group holds on to ‘America’s Got Talent’ dream

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The Kangaroo Zulu Dance group is determined to get to the 2021 America’s Got Talent (#AGT) competition. Vumani Gasa, the lead dancer, said their earnings plummeted to zero when the lockdown started, but the dream of performing on the global #AGT stage remains the goal for next year. The group, based in Cato Ridge, west of Durban, is recognised as one of the leading Zulu dance groups in the KwaZulu-Natal. The group often performs at ­uShaka Marine World and at Durban’s port when cruise liners arrive, and got the nod from the #AGT organisers for an audition in February for the 2020 season, but could not raise the funds to travel to Los Angeles in time for the auditions. “I am a final-year student in cost and management accounting, and the money I earn from the dance group helps my family,” said Gasa.

“None of us has earned anything since March and most of us in the group use our earnings to support our families. Covid-19 has been very tough on us.”

Last year, the group applied to #AGT and Britain’s Got Talent.

“We were accepted for both, but there was no time to raise funds for British auditions in November.

“So we tried to raise funds during the December holiday to travel to Los Angeles in February, but could not raise enough,” said Gasa.

There was a spark of hope just before lockdown as the group was in talks with a cruise liner to perform on board for a season, which would have boosted their earnings to help their 2021 bid to get to audition.

“Plans for that are on hold right now, but we hope this may still happen.

We have not giving up on our dream. We started practising again this week,” said Gasa.

The group was invited to dance at two cultural festivals this year - World Folkfest in the US and the Latium World Folk Festival in Italy - but the pandemic has dashed these opportunities. Gasa said the group had 32 dancers, but the plan was for a smaller group of 15 to 25 perform for the #AGT auditions.

Passionate about showcasing Zulu dance on a global stage, he said the group performs traditional Zulu dance (Indlamu), as well as the popular gumboot dance and Ushameni, Isikhuza, uMzansi, pantsula- and ­Tswana-style dance.

“Traditional Zulu dance is about telling a story and every time we do a performance, we tell four or five stories,” he said.

The group started dancing together in 2007 and with most having grown up in difficult circumstances, Gasa said one of their key aims was to prevent young people in their community making the wrong choices in life.

“We encourage each other, especially when it comes to education. And when we dance, we forget our problems.”

America’s Got Talent 2020: Season 15 premiered in the US last week.