Karate is more than just sport: it’s self defence

Durban - South Africa’s 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign started yesterday and two Durban karate champs have some advice: learn self-defence. Second-dan black belts Azaria, 14, and sister Zia Pillay, 15, are two of the young women who will represent South Africa at the All Africa Karate Championships at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban from December 2-4.

Karateka from across Africa will compete and Durban’s karate legend and president of Karate South Africa (KSA) Sonny Pillay and his wife Anna are happy that women will be recognised for their contribution to the sport. Anna said women had been doing well for a long time. “We try our best to represent women, it is very important to have women as a part of karate. I deal with girls with our outreach programme to see them excel,” said Anna Pillay.

“The activities are world-class and we have no doubt that KSA will host a fantastic African championship which will be enjoyed by the karateka of various African nations represented in the championship,” she said. The women who have been bringing gold and will compete at the championship are Azaria and Zia Pillay, Lauren Munsami, Nyska Jagessor, and Hannah Jermiah from KwaZulu-Natal. From the Western Cape will be Zahra Bolman, Maxine Willemse and from Gauteng Tania de Boyd and Megan Booyens. KSA is also excited that Olympic gold medallist from Egypt, Dr Feryal Abdul Aziz, who is a woman celebrated champion, will be defending her title.

Sisters Azaria and Zia Pillay say they started karate training nine years ago with encouragement from their father. “When I started karate as a sport, I loved and enjoyed it because everyone is friendly here and I also became focused, even in stressful situations. Before a tournament, I am under pressure and I train really hard. It helps me with time management and using the same determination I learned in karate with my school work and helps me find balance,” said Azaria. With the gender-based violence pandemic in SA, Zia said that these classes could be vital for women in their lives.

“I see a lot of females in karate and I think it’s a good sport, but also a way to learn self-defence. With the crime in the country, one needs to learn self-defence,” said Zia. “I want to see myself at the Olympics in future. My main goal is to win gold at the World Championship tournament. I also aspire to be a role model for women who want to succeed in sports because I also look up to so many women I train with,” she said. The sisters look forward to competing together at the championship and bringing home gold.

Durban’s Master of Karate, Sonny Pillay said the championship showed that karate was not only a sport, but a lifestyle because it is not limited to age, social status or where you are from. It can be used to address life’s challenges. “I anticipate that the popularity of karate will increase after the championship, especially if we get to qualify to host the 2024 World Youth world cup. The championship will be a chance for us to prove we are ready, show that our hospitality is as warm as the weather. The world cup qualifying tournament will bring 1 300 competitors to fight and the top four will make the finals,” said Pillay. He also added that despite the KSA always being at the bottom of the sports food chain and not receiving funding from the government, they were happy with the support they received for this championship and they expect it to grow. He said that if authorities would invest in the sport, he did not doubt SA would be among the successful nations.

Sensei Njabulo Khumalo has been working with the team to prepare them for the championship and said the team is ready to earn gold. “We have practised for three years now. We worked through Zoom and sometimes travelled to different provinces to help those athletes with financial difficulties to prepare," said Khumalo. The current title holders are Egypt.