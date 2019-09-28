Ashlyn Padayachee’s PhD thesis titled “Prioritising Potential Incursions For Contingency Planning: Pathways, species, and sites in Durban (eThekwini), South Africa, as an example” identified species that could pose a threat to the city’s biodiversity and economy, and even human health.
“Urban environments are hubs for human activities facilitating the introduction of alien species. Additionally, cities are susceptible to invading organisms as a result of the highly altered and transformed nature of these environments,” it says in the study.
Invasive alien species are plants, animals, pathogens and other organisms introduced into an area where they do not naturally occur, and can spread and displace natural plants and animals.
Padayachee identified three species on the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act list that are likely to enter Durban; Alternanthera philoxeroides (alligator weed), Lithobates catesbeianus (American bullfrog) and Solenopsis invicta (red fire ant).