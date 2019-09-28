Keeping aliens out of Durban harbour







Alternanthera philoxeroides (alligator weed) Durban - Durban harbour has been identified as the area most likely to be invaded by alien species, according to a study by a PHD student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Ashlyn Padayachee’s PhD thesis titled “Prioritising Potential Incursions For Contingency Planning: Pathways, species, and sites in Durban (eThekwini), South Africa, as an example” identified species that could pose a threat to the city’s biodiversity and economy, and even human health. “Urban environments are hubs for human activities facilitating the introduction of alien species. Additionally, cities are susceptible to invading organisms as a result of the highly altered and transformed nature of these environments,” it says in the study. Invasive alien species are plants, animals, pathogens and other organisms introduced into an area where they do not naturally occur, and can spread and displace natural plants and animals. Padayachee identified three species on the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act list that are likely to enter Durban; Alternanthera philoxeroides (alligator weed), Lithobates catesbeianus (American bullfrog) and Solenopsis invicta (red fire ant).

Although the species are not yet in Durban, there is a chance they could be introduced, and the study aims to create a proactive approach in preventing it.

In her study, Padayachee found three ports of entry most susceptible to alien species invasion: the harbour, pet stores; and garden centres.

The study was done through modelling cities with similar climatic characteristics to Durban, using existing lists of species considered not present in South Africa that pose an unacceptable risk of invasion; and identifying which of them were likely to threaten Durban.

Padayachee identified 25 nurseries as having the highest climate suitability for A philoxeroides; and 17 pet and aquarium shops with the highest predicted suitability for S Invicta, and 19 for A philoxeroides

Climatic suitability for Cenchrus echinatus (a grass) and L catesbeianus was found across the city.

Padayachee’s study was funded by the South African National Biodiversity Institute, Biological Invasions Directorate, as a part of the Department of Environmental Affairs’ effort in finding ways to curb alien species invasion.

The Independent on Saturday