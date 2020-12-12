Keeping domestic staff safe from criminals

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The safety of domestic workers came under the spotlight this week at a workshop held by the Bulwer Safety & Urban Regeneration Forum (BSurf) in partnership with SAPS Umbilo and National Security and Fire. As the 16 Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women and Children drew to a close, domestic workers from Glenwood and Umbilo attended the workshop, which highlighted not only the risks faced by staff in their employers’ homes, but also on the way to and from work. BSurf chairperson Heather Rorvik, who is also chairperson of the Umbilo Community Policing Forum (CPF) said: “Crime is increasing around the country. Not only in our area, but in suburbs across Durban. “When criminals break into houses, domestic workers are often home alone and don’t know what to do in such a situation, putting their safety at great risk. “These criminals have so many stories, from being a bogus police officer to a municipal worker wanting to read the meter,” said Rorvik.

She gave the following tips to be safer at home:

A domestic worker should have a panic button or know how to call the employer's security provider.

A domestic worker should have the contact number of the local police station.

A domestic worker must be informed if anyone is expected to call at the premises and is entitled to refuse entry to anyone at the gate.

Should an unexpected caller arrive at the entry to the premises, the domestic worker should call the employer before opening the gate or door. Rorvik told domestic staff at the workshop even if it was a police officer at the gate, they were entitled to refuse entry until having checked with their employers.

“Things that used to be normal are no longer normal and we all have to be cautious now.

“Gone are the days when we would call our neighbours peeping toms - we want our neighbours to be peeping toms now and to be looking out for each other.”

Also raised were the dangers faced by domestic staff walking to and from work, which included openly carrying a cellphone.

“The criminals are watching. Put your phone away and make sure to carry your bag in front of you,” said Rorvik.

National Security and Fire manager, Suren Naidoo, urged attendees to seek help if they were victims of gender based violence.

“If violence is happening to you or a friend, there is help, go to your police station, your crime forum or a local security company and report it.”

The SAPS Domestic Violence Helpline is 0800 150 150, Gender-Based Violence Command Centre 0800 428 428 and the Crime Hotline 08600 1011.

Help is also available from a number of NGOs, including Lifeline: 0861 322 322, People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa): 011 642 4345, Family and Marriage Society of SA (Famsa): 011 975 7106/7, Tears Foundation free sms helpline: *134*7355# or 010 590 5920, Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA): 011 789 8815.

Independent on Saturday