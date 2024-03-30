Keeping RnB alive in the age of amapiano

Durban — Local artist Zama Bukhosini, 20, stage name Yanza, aims to keep RnB alive in the age of amapiano. Yanza, from Eskhawini in Richards Bay, who describes her music as emotive, is hoping her new single Trauma Bonding will touch the hearts of listeners, and that the public will receive her music as warmly as amapiano.

“Listen to the good harmony, relate to the song,” she said. Yanza is also hoping it will “inspire artists and songwriters not to be discouraged” from singing or writing about R&B in a country that’s been swept away by amapiano music. “I’d proudly say my music gives a good harmony and is emotionally related to people’s lives and complicated situations in life, especially relationships,” said Yanza.

She said American singer Beyoncé had inspired her to follow a career in music. “My biggest inspiration was and is Beyoncé because of her love of music and her independence, but mostly my older sister, Mpilenhle Bukhosini, because she sings really well,” she said. Yanza said her family kept her grounded: “Mostly my parents, and my manager Philani Zuma from Big 5 Daddy management.”