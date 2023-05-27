Kids have free playtime at CraftFest

Durban - Kids get an extra special day of fun at our CraftFest this year.Brought to you by the Independent on Saturday and the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market, CraftFest is a fun family festival that celebrates everything crafty. Catch it on the June 16 public holiday from 10am to 5pm. Not only will children have a lot to entertain themselves with in the dedicated kids’ zone, but all the rides and jumping castles and slides are free.

Market organiser Christine Standeaven says all parents have to do is sign an indemnity form and the child will get an armband allowing entry to the rides. All rides are manned but parental supervision is still required. “The swings, quad bikes, merry-go-rounds are all permanent fixtures at the market,” she says. While the kids are having fun, adults can try the wares of local craft brewers who will be out in force, and meet the characters behind some unusual brews. The Gin Bar celebrates top craft distillers while the Champagne Bar is the place to be seen. This year we have brought some of South Africa’s finest musicians to CraftFest. Durban-based Tanner Wareham is a live loop artist and a veritable one-man-band, while Black Whiskey is known for its charismatic stage presence. Pretoria-based folk rock duo Bad Peter will give a guitar demonstration second to none. Local soul and Indie artist Freddie L will entertain in his unique style, while Pedro Barbosa, the man with a big voice and even bigger stage presence will get things pumping.

Food offerings celebrate the best in craft, with food made with love and care. Feast on traditional South African food, including a good potjie. Italian street food, Moroccan lamb on the spit, or Turkish delicacies. Halaal food also features. For those with a sweet tooth, try the pancakes, brownies, fudge and designer donuts. Browse among the crafters who use their own ingenuity to create amazing products from woodwork and leather goods, to clothing, jewellery and beadwork, and decor items. Children’s clothes, plus-sized clothes and vintage clothing all feature. In keeping with greener times, visit stores selling used books, or records, or funky junk or even antique tools. Booking is by the Howya app, a new one-stop entertainment and lifestyle app that keeps everything at your fingertips. Download it from the Google Play store or iStore and get your tickets.